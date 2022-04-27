Bats have no interest in your hair! Here are few facts you should know about bats and a few myths to forget.

READER QUESTIONS

Q: When mourning doves take flight, I hear a fluttering, cooing sound. It sounds like they are cooing but the effort of flapping the wings makes the pitch oscillate rapidly. Does the sound come from their larynx or their flapping wings?

— Jimbo, D., Dalton

A: Mourning doves make several sounds. One is their wings make a whistling sound because of the vibration of the tips of their flight feathers when they take off. Also, the coo sound when in flight. Males coo often while flying. They also do it to “woo” females. The “cooooOOOOO-woo-woo-woo” call gives the species its name because it sounds sad, hence mourning. It is uttered mostly by the male.

Q: What happens to bats around here in the winter? We have an older house, and bats usually show up in our attic sometime in early summer (as evidenced by droppings on the attic floor) and then disappear in the fall.

— Jim B., Richmond

A: First, we have the big brown bat (Eptesicus fuscus) sometimes found roosting during the warm months in attics (more likely hot), barns, belfries, behind shutters, and also sometimes in hollow trees. And in winter, it hibernates in caves, mines and regularly in cool, remote places in buildings. The other bat we have often — probably the most common species in the Berkshires, the little brown myotis (Myotis lucifugus) — is found almost everywhere. In spring and summer, females are found in colonies by the dozens, if not hundreds, in attics and barns and in dark places. In winter, they hibernate in local caves and mines and return in the previous summer colonies. These are the little bats seen hunting mosquitoes and flies in the evenings around yards and outside parks, etc.

A FEW BAT FACTS

Nothing to do with Jim’s questions, but there are SO MANY MYTHS about these flying mammals, with one of the most common myths being: "Bats get tangled in your hair!" The truth is that they have no interest in your hair. Here are a few more:

Myth: All bats have rabies.

Fact: Less than half of 1 percent of bats have rabies, which is a much lower rate of incidence than other mammals.

Myth: Bats attack people.

Fact: Bats do not attack people. Bats are afraid of humans and avoid people. If you capture one to release, use heavy gloves: Don’t be bitten. And if you do, see your doctor immediately, just to be safe. From MassWildlife: “If anyone has had direct contact with a bat (i.e. bite or scratch), or if a bat is found in a room with a sleeping person, the bat should be safely captured and not released. Wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water, and immediately seek professional medical advice. Contact local health officials for assistance in evaluating potential rabies risk and submitting the bat to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for rabies testing. Testing is done at the DPH office in Jamaica Plain and submission is usually coordinated by the person's municipality.”

Myth: All bats suck blood.

Fact: Most bats are insect-eaters and help get rid of bloodsucking mosquitoes. Only three of 1,200 bat species in the world are vampire bats. They are not found here ,but rather live in Mexico, Central America and South America.

Did you know? Bats are very clean and groom themselves regularly, like cats!

And finally for this column, bats are not flying rats. They are not rodents like rats, mice, squirrels, woodchucks, beavers and other gnawing mammals. They are more closely related to us than mice!

They belong to a unique order of mammals called chiroptera, which means hand-wing.

MORE READER QUESTIONS

Q: Last year, while walking the perimeter of Noble's Farm on East New Lenox Road, next to the Housatonic River, I spotted and retrieved the partially eaten thigh and leg portion of a deer, which was caught in the crook of a branch about 12 feet up a tree. My first assumption was that perhaps an eagle had scavenged it and dropped it but then I thought maybe a mountain lion had lunch in the tree. Any ideas?

— George V.

A: I have several thoughts, and my first two conclusions would be a bobcat or black bear, and it could have been an American Eagle that deposited a partial deer leg in the tree. And yes, if there was a passing mountain lion, it could have been one that deposited it. Keep a camera with you when out in fields and woods.

Q&A WITH MARGARET & BOB S. OF WILLIAMSTOWN

Saturday, April 2, 11:36 a.m.

Q: A few weeks ago, I took my birdfeeder in because of your warning about bears. What's your best guess about when I could put it back out again?

Thom Smith: If possible, hang from a second-floor window. I do and have no problem. I would not put it back out at ground level now.

Margaret and Bob S.: But when, then? If the second-floor is not an option?

Thom Smith: Resume feeding in late fall or early winter weather UNLESS you live in a neighborhood with no visits from bears. Then you can take a chance. I have never had a bear where we live on Faucett Lane in Pittsfield, though neighbors say they have seen them. Our Fish and Wildlife people think it is not a good idea to feed during bear season. I never did take a chance feeding during the summer until the past couple of years, when I began hanging bird feeders from second-floor window frames. Another reason — besides bears and raccoons — is that birds do not really need summer feeding; there is plenty for them to find on their own.

And soon hummingbird feeders will be going out. Remember, bears love sugary drinks as well as sunflower seed! A good friend of mine, now passed, lived on Mountain Road in Pittsfield, and had several hummingbird feeders in her back yard until the bears found them. The bruins removed the feeders hung by flimsy hooks, and the following season from a sturdy steel pipe. The bears figured out how to remove the feeders from the pipe. That was that.

READER COMMENTS

John L., of Richmond, wrote on Monday, April 18, “They (chipping sparrows), are here in Richmond as you predicted, right on schedule.”