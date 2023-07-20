It was only 12,000 years ago when the last great ice sheet of the last great ice age pushed down from the north to cover New England. Only the largest mountains were spared the press of the glaciers while the rest of the region found itself under the ice — in some places a mile thick. Every lake, river and stream was obliterated and there wasn’t a single tree that survived. New England was wiped clean.

The ice advanced so slowly, however, that no individual living thing ever noticed.

Generations of animals gradually moved south as the ice advanced behind them. Even the trees had a chance to send their seeds ahead before they were overcome. Climates changed enough to allow some of the plants to expand their ranges south, and even though individuals did not survive, species did.

It was a time of great change for the entire planet. Because so much of Earth’s water was locked into the ice of the glaciers sea levels dropped far enough to expose a land bridge between North America and Asia. This allowed many new animals, including early humans, to enter the “New World.” Some expanded and flourished while others disappeared, never to be seen again.

Eventually, the ice began its retreat and this is where the current story of the Northeast begins. Try to imagine the amount of water that would be produced when a mile-thick sheet of ice melts. Rivers were raging down to the sea and cutting new valleys out of the naked rock and gravel. Salmon learned to swim up these streams again so they could spawn in mile upon mile of perfect gravel beds. Bears and birds came to eat the salmon and with them they brought the seeds of plants in their fur, feathers and droppings. Some of the seeds took hold and started the centuries-long process of soil building. Eventually forests started to reappear, and with them the birds, insects, mammals, reptiles and amphibians that had once been exiled also returned.

To me, there is nothing quite as intriguing as the story of nature and how all of its parts fit together. Today, scientists are trying to piece this story together and every time one question is answered two more take its place. When I first entered the wildlife biology program at the University of Massachusetts — Amherst, I knew that I loved nature, but I quickly learned how little I actually knew about it. Growing up in South Amherst, just across the street from the Holyoke Range State Park, had given me a wonderful closeness to the woods, but it wasn’t until I really started to study that I began to understand how the woods worked. I am living proof that anyone can learn.

In the past I have worked as a ranger for the National Park Service; as a wildlife biologist for the U.S. Forest Service; a naturalist and ranger for the Massachusetts State Parks, and as a field biologist with wildlife research projects in Maryland, Arkansas, Virginia, New Hampshire, New York, Michigan, Vermont, Maine, Connecticut and New York. In addition, I have spent the past 26 years working as a writer and nature photographer, and all of these pursuits have provided me with an ever-growing catalog of facts about the natural world.

Finally, for the past 20 years I have worked as a high school biology and physics teacher at Pittsfield High School (Go Generals!) and have always found it interesting to note that whenever I begin speaking of nature I see genuine interest in the faces of some of my students. They are curious about what the feathers of baby owls really feel like, or what that clicking sound in the grass on a summer evening might be. They want to know and I enjoy telling them.

So, think of this column as an introductory ecology course that anyone and everyone can enjoy. The subject will be the plants, animals and general ecological processes that have shaped the Berkshires, western Massachusetts, the Northeast, and the world in general. You will learn where to look for certain birds at different times of year, when frogs and salamanders emerge from their hibernacula (as well as what “hibernacula” are), when to look for moths and butterflies, and even how plants and fungi have evolved to spread their seeds and spores.

Tuition will cost the price of the newspaper and the homework can take as little as 20 minutes per week, or as long as the rest of your life. You will learn that the most important thing for you to do to ensure that you get the most out of this course is to simply go outside, sit down where it is quiet, and observe what is happening around you.

If you do this you will start to see things. If you see things you will start to ask questions. And as soon as you start asking questions you are on your way to becoming a naturalist. But more importantly, when you start to understand the world around you, you will inevitably start to care about it as well. Classes have already started and there will be a new lesson every weekend.

I am very excited to be writing for The Eagle and can’t wait to start sharing the details of the natural world with you. I will do my best to balance some of the science with humor and I hope that you find it entertaining and educational. If you have any questions about specific plants or animals in your neighborhood you can reach me at speakingofnature@gmail.com and I’ll try to come up with answers for you. So get your questions ready and I’ll talk to you next week.