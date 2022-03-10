How many black squirrels did readers see this year? More than any other year Thom Smith has seen

I have conducted surveys of black squirrels through the years. Here is an example with totals within parenthesis: 1987 (50), 1988 (40), 1995 (56), 2017 (26) a short survey, 2019 (75).
This year, the survey, conducted from Jan. 26 through March 5 resulted in a total of 213 sightings of black squirrels, 191 coming directly from within the Berkshires.
The black or “coal-black” gray squirrel is the same species we see in our yards and in town and city parks that are gray. The difference is that this color phase is a variation resulting in the deposition of greater than normal amounts of the black pigment melanin. There are colonies throughout North America. Ours come from Westfield, and there are so many stories of how they arrived in these parts and a few may be tales. The most concrete story is when they arrived in this Connecticut Valley city originally brought by two product sales managers who attended a conference in Michigan at a Stanley conference in 1948. They brought the squirrels back as a gift to Frank Stanley Beveridge, founder of what was then Stanley Home Products and Stanley Park. These squirrels did not fare well, and one story is that they escaped not long after arrival when the young keepers, when feeding them, failed to correctly close the cage. The squirrels accidentally escaped. The same two salesmen arranged to have them replaced, and Mr. Beveridge and the Stanley Park once again had black squirrels. These squirrels were climatized and after awhile either escaped or were released. Slowly this well-established colony began increasing in the park and the surrounding neighborhoods and from there they began expanding their territory.
For many years that population grew, and as it did, it outgrew space and food supply, and many moved or better put, migrated along with the grays. Some moved north, eventually reaching Vermont. Others relocated south and on into Connecticut, as well as west to the Berkshires and throughout almost all of Massachusetts, then over the mountains and into New York state. And now they continue to spread.
There are historians who claim newspaper articles about sightings of black squirrels date from as early as the 1870s and as early as the 1700s. An interesting website is the history of the park itself, one of our family’s favorite places is stanleypark.org/history-about.html.
Results of the survey
|Jan. 26 - March 5, 2022
|Replies
|Totals
|Adams
|2
|3
|Becket
|2
|3
|Cheshire
|5
|6
|Clarksburg
|3
|4
|Dalton
|9
|26
|Great Barrington
|12
|29
|Hancock
|2
|5
|Hinsdale
|4
|4
|Lanesborough
|6
|9
|Lee
|6
|6
|Lenox
|9
|12
|Monterey
|8
|12
|New Marlborough
|2
|4
|North Adams
|1
|1
|Otis
|1
|1
|Pittsfield
|13
|16
|Richmond
|3
|7
|Sandisfield
|1
|1
|Sheffield
|4
|12
|Stockbridge
|4
|13
|Tyringham
|1
|1
|West Stockbridge
|7
|10
|Washington
|1
|1
|Windsor
|1
|2
|Williamstown
|3
|3
|Total
|191
|NEIGHBORS
|Arlington, Vt.
|2
|2
|Brattleboro, Vt.
|2
|2
|Pownal, Vt.
|3
|4
|Stamford, Vt.
|2
|7
|Stephentown, N.Y.
|2
|3
|Hudson, N.Y.
|2
|4
|Total
|22
|Overall total
|213