One warm and muggy morning on my walk, I notice swallows gathering on overhead power lines.

The pair closest to me are northern rough-wings, and they are well into the throes of courtship: she, sitting rather complacently on the line, while he gracefully swoops down close to her a few times until finally landing on the line nearby and sidling over to her. A second brood in the making. Further along the line are seven silhouetted swallows, perhaps a newly-fledged family. Walking a little closer, I see a pair of barn swallows and five tree swallows.

Here it is the beginning of July and swallows are gathering already, a bit early for forming flocks for migration south. When I am back at the house, swallows are cheerfully twittering above me. A swooning, swooping pair of barn swallows dive at me, coming close, closer, as I walk near the barn. Over and over again they dive, chit-chittering as if checking me out or trying to tell me something.

One flies into the barn, the other follows. Slowly I peek around the door and one lands in the old swallow nest that has not been used for more than 25 years. For the first few years we lived here, the resident barn swallows nested and reared young. Then they were gone. For whatever reason I do not know.

The swallows shared the space with pipistrelles (bats) that are so small they roosted under the wall boards. Observing these two species exiting the barn was better than TV. The sleek swallows, like miniature supersonic transports (SSTs), quickly zoomed and zipped by and were well away in a nanosecond. The pipistrelles were more like biplanes wiggling their wings as they awkwardly flew out in every direction. Visiting children loved to sit and count the bats (max 200+). Neither species was bothered by the other, or so it seemed. Then the bats disappeared too, hopefully to find caves and barns not affected by the devastating white-nose fungus.

Over the years, a few bats have returned as evidenced by the guano on the barn floor. And now a pair of barn swallows has joined them! Perhaps a second nesting for this pair that chose to come here, rather than nesting where they had the first brood. Maybe the nest was destroyed, maybe the young were predated.

The chittering is quite unlike that of the tree swallows, residents for years in the bird boxes in the field. The continuous call of the barn swallow is, according to "Bent’s Life Histories of North American Birds," a “jumbled, bubbling, rapid series of notes, ‘kvit, kvit, wit wit,' culminating with a queer, ecstatic trilling sound.” In 1904, Ralph Hoffmann, the Massachusetts naturalist, described the ending as "a very curious rubbery note." Rubber duckies, yes; rubbery notes…hmmm.

These tree swallow families are on the wing and there is no evidence of a second nesting for them, so far. Nor on my morning walks are the swallows gathering … a coincidence that they were all there the same day last week.

Barn swallows, Hirundo rustica, are one of the most common and most noticeable birds found all across the globe save Antarctica. These birds have coexisted with people from the time when our ancestors dwelt in caves. Even when we moved to huts and houses, barn swallows decorated the walls, eaves and joints with well-constructed clay nests lined with moss, hair and slender grasses.

But beware: If the swallow took one of your hairs for its nest, you would have headaches all summer. In Ireland they went so far as to believe that every Irishman has one particular hair on his head that if it were seized by a swallow, he should expect one disaster after another.

Not all beliefs and superstitions were so unfortunate. Many cultures, from the Romans and Greeks, the Japanese and Chinese believed having swallows living in or on the house was quite the positive sign. If swallows nested in your barn, the structure was protected from being hit by lightning.

At Paradise in Portugal, the birding lodge we visited in April, the swallows nest on all of the porches and on the rafters above the living/dining area of the main building. For the most part the birds are quite clean, continually carrying the fecal sacs of the young out-of-doors. How lovely to watch them glide and zip about all the while chit-chittering. Imagine my surprise studying the barn swallows in Portugal (called THE swallow in England), to find these birds have very white chests and no spots along the bottom of the tail. Yet they have always been considered barn swallows, the same species as ours.

Ornithologists do not have a consensus as to the number of worldwide species in the Hirundinidae family (swallows, martins, swifts). Some claim 90 species worldwide; in other literature, I come across 83 or 85 species. Some taxonomists may favor lumping species; others prefer to split a species into two or more for whatever reason: location, song or plumage. DNA should help with eventually sorting this out. In 1968, the white-eyed river martin, a beautiful new species with very, very, long tail feathers, was discovered in Thailand but has not been seen since 1980, not for want of trying. Is this bird still counted?

The barn swallow is quite distinctive with that long, forked tail, red face, red throat, thin dark line above the chest, gleaming blue-black body and reddish breast. In the accompanying photo of a male, it is a very red breast. If you are standing under the bird as it flies over, the series of white dots along the bottom of the spread tail is quite prominent. The female with its barely orange-y breast is a paler version of the male.

These sleek, streamlined beautiful birds are amazing to watch, swiftly flying, twisting, turning as they catch insects on the wing. Swallows adorn art and artifacts from prehistoric cave drawings, Grecian urns, Chinese silks, Native American carved totems, Egyptian hieroglyphics, Japanese watercolors. In some cultures, swallows symbolize fidelity, fertility, new beginnings and freedom. Yet in others they came to represent infidelity, loquacity (this could be good or bad), the devil.

Many believed disturbing the bird would bring bad fortune. One superstition in Norfolk, England, has those flocks of swallows gathering in the fall, murmuring to one another and deciding who in town would be the next to die. So if a swallow came and flew down your chimney at this time of year, beware!

Swallows — and there has to be more than one as Aristotle points out — are one of our harbingers of spring, lovely to see when there’s barely any green on the trees.