Springtime and the world in early May is alive with birdsong before sunrise: to some, a discordant cacophony, to others, a heavenly, harmonious chorus.

Gone are the days when you just grabbed your binoculars, field guide and maybe a camera and ambled down the road. First and foremost, long pants are required now with socks pulled over the pants at the ankles to protect against the rampant tick population. Secondly, perhaps long sleeves to hide from those tiny wandering ticks and a hat to ward off the fierce sun. Then, slather on sunscreen over the face, ears and hands.

And now we all carry phones which, in many ways, replace field guides and cameras. The most recent feature I’ve been using is the free bird identification app ‘Merlin’ from the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology. This app has an a wealth of information, but I only use its sound identification feature, which is good, but not perfect.

This May when I wake to that wall of bird sound, I quickly take my phone to the front porch, turn on the sound ID and let it run until the sun is up and I am dressed to go out birding.

I review the birds it has registered before starting out. Many a May morning the phone has picked up more than 40 different birds from the front porch, some year-round residents, some summer residents and a few that are passing through on their way north to more suitable breeding grounds. This is spring birding at its best, not that I will list all that Merlin hears and identifies, for some IDs are suspect.

While walking, I sometimes carry the phone in hand and point its microphone to the sounds and songs I would like help identifying. Other times I just slip it in my pocket with the app running, then check it now and again to see if a new, different or rare bird has piped in to join the chorus.

The regulars around the house are joined by the incoming migrants: a colorful trifecta of rose-breasted grosbeaks, Baltimore orioles, and scarlet tanagers. Warblers are singing from behind the leafy green curtain, almost always in the same areas as in previous years: yellowthroats near the garden, ovenbirds everywhere in the woods, yellow warblers in the honeysuckle, black- throated blues and black-throated greens in the Hand Hollow Conservation area, Louisiana waterthrush by the small pond. The swamp sparrow is in the swamp.

The app does explain that the highlighted ID is the best suggested match with the information on its database. In general, it is spot on. The bird calls and is recorded by Merlin. I find the bird on a nearby branch and watch as it sings another verse. At other times, though, I am hesitant to add a Merlin-heard bird to my daily list if I have not seen it.

Over the past few weeks, there are a few oddities that I would love to have both seen and heard. Merlin picks up a ruffed grouse, a bird I have not heard in maybe 15 years on the road. I stop in my tracks and listen. The grouse line on the app does not light up again. This partridge-like bird makes a very distinct sound by beating its wings faster and faster until it sounds almost like a motor starting. I find it hard to believe I missed the sound completely. Same for the woodcock, another bird I haven’t heard in years and that Merlin heard just the once.

Merlin cleverly picks up osprey by the big pond maybe 5 or 6 times during May. An osprey usually does show up by this pond for a week or so every year, but I have not heard it or seen it at all this year. This fish hawk’s call, a call I know quite well from growing up where it breeds by the ocean, is a series of loud, clear, sharp, ascending chirps. So un-predatory! I walk into Hand Hollow and check out the two trees where the osprey usually perches. No luck.

Today the app registers a worm-eating warbler once again at the corner of our property where it claims to have heard it four or five times already in the past few weeks. Since this is a bird that I don’t hear very often, I double check this warbler’s call on my Sibley’s Bird Guide app which automatically stops the Merlin sound ID from running. Merlin now has to be closed and started again.

I walk toward the sound as I get Merlin back running. Of course the bird stops singing. A similar song comes from across the road as if the birds have tunnels to call first from one side and then the other side without having been seen to fly. This time Merlin identifies the bird singing as a chipping sparrow. This sparrow’s call is similar to the worm-eating’s. The chipping sparrows have nested here every year for 20 years or so. I conclude that the app has confused the two, perhaps because it was hearing the bird through fabric.

The same I believe is true of the dark-eyed junco, the app consistently IDs near the swamp where the swamp sparrows live and play. The two calls are similar though the junco’s is more bell-like. Once the juncos have headed north by April or so, I do not see them here again until the following October. The blue-gray gnatcatcher, too, was recorded by Merlin, but I was unable to see or hear the bird. Perhaps the bird flew deeper into the woods.

Mockingbirds have been following their migratory friends further and further north every year. I often see them by the Hudson River or by Ooms Pond. But I’ve never seen or heard one (again this is a bird I am quite familiar with) on my road. Merlin tells me it is across the road before sunrise and then later in the day in the woods by the smaller pond further down the road.

The mockingbird makes a mockery of all species it hears: one I remember was great at imitating shorebirds … plovers in particular. Another perfected the sound of a tennis ball being hit back and forth at my brother’s house. But even when it mimics other birds it has a mockingbird 'tone’, for want of another term. The mocker, like its mimicking cousins, the thrashers and catbirds, likes to sing and sing, one riff after another, barely stopping for a breath which makes it hard to ignore.

So does the mockingbird reported six or seven times this year make my road list. I’m afraid not. Nor will the vesper sparrow or the mourning warbler. These two will have to put on the whole song and dance routine before making my road list.

Lastly, the blackpoll, a bird I’ve heard and seen before many times. It appears on Merlin a little later than other warblers which is its wont. As I am holding the phone, the blackpoll line highlights again and again. I cannot hear a thing. Uh-oh, maybe I am losing that upper hearing range. I have noted that I do not hear the cedar waxwing if there is a wall of bird sound. But I certainly hear their high-pitched sreee, srees if no other birds are singing nearby. Danny asks me, “Can you hear the Sibley’s recording of the blackpoll?” I play it. I definitely hear that loud and clear. Most peculiar.

In many ways the Merlin app is rather magical deciphering the wall of sounds so quickly into its many components. Maybe it will help me add to the all-time road list of 155 different species seen on my walks over the years. It’s definitely a useful aid, but shouldn’t be a crutch. Birders bird, not just carry machines that do.