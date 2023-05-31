Wonderful to be home again, home again from a month away! We arrive back on May Day, the beginning of the best birding season here in the Berkshires with migrants streaming in under the cover of darkness and singing loud and long even before the sun peeks over the horizon.

After sleeping off jet lag for a day or so, I easily awaken to that wall of bird sound at dawn and take to the road for my morning walk. April must have been quite warm, for the leaves on the trees are already partially unfurled providing a curtain for the birds.

As I open the front door, a bird quickly flies out and up into the sugar maple. I turn around and see there on the lintel above the door is a perfectly-round, molded phoebe nest complete with some decorative lichens. Strange that over the years the phoebes have moved nest from the front door to the back door to above a barn window to under the eaves of the peak of the barn and one time under the gutter by the bedroom window. Now, they are back where they were the first time after we moved in, not bothered by our comings and goings at all.

The usual suspects are singing: robins and bluebirds, chickadees and nuthatches, chipping and song sparrows. Woodpeckers are thrumming: downy, hairy and the ever present red-bellied. I hear a taptaptaptap, slow and unvarying: yellow-bellied sapsuckers are back. The veery and wood thrushes are whistling from the deep woods. The goldfinches, a brilliant yellow, fly across the field sweetly singing that up and down call, ‘potatochippotatochip.’

The resident red-winged blackbird scolds as I walk by our small pond where these birds nest every year in the ever expanding cattails and phragmites. As I meander along the road, I pick out one warbler after another, often warbling from the same areas as in previous years: chestnut-sided, yellowthroat, redstart. The Louisiana wood thrush is across the street this morning instead of by the large pond down the road.

The world is green, green, green … many different colors of green … and birds, trill, chip, and warble. Upon my return, as I walk across the field to our pond, I flush a largish bird. No, not a great blue heron, an American bittern! Here at my house! They have not been onk-a-donking at any areas along the road in more than 15 years. A wonderful welcome home!

Every day that I go out in the morning I add more species to my list: black-throated greens, blue-winged warblers, Canada and Tennessee warblers and the pine warbler which I hope is nesting here this year. An alder flycatcher calls from the back of the swampy area.

The following week, Danny comes down with an upper chest cold and I, a head cold. He tests for COVID and comes up negative. The doctor tells him this chest cold is making the rounds and will take at least two weeks to dissipate. I don’t bother testing since his is the more debilitating. Two days later, I am sneezing, (do I now have allergies?) with a constantly runny nose, dripping eyes. I decide to test for COVID. Just when the pandemic health emergency is declared over, I test positive. After being maximally vaccinated and not even having had a cold during the three years of the pandemic, I have somehow picked up a case of COVID. Sigh!

It’s like a terrible cold, and I have no energy. My birding is confined to the feeders around the house that Danny keeps filled with seed and suet. Danny coughs and coughs, but never tests positive. Go figure. He graces the feeders with orange halves and lo and behold: the Baltimore orioles, those jumpin jack flashes of black and orange, appear. Now, in come the rose-breasted grosbeaks with that lovely rosy ascot about the neck and throat.

We cancel our birdathon (the first time in 25 years). We cancel our field trip through Hand Hollow Conservation area for the Hoffmann Bird Club.

Finally, when I get a little energy back, I take to the road again. At 5 in the morning, I will not meet anyone on the road, but If I do I have a mask around my neck to cover my mouth and nose. And the birds are clever enough to keep six feet away. In fact most like to keep more than 20 feet away. It would be nice though if they were only six feet as the leaves are making them invisible record players.

Merlin Bird ID, that bird identification app, definitely comes in handy when so many birds are calling at once. If nothing else, Merlin is able to identify a bird call quicker than the human brain when 20 or so birds are singing at the same time. If I am listening to a wall of sound, my mind immediately picks out the ones I know, whereas the app is able to pick out many at once.

As Danny and I are both recovering, we bird places that we know will not be crowded. Off to the Hudson River to the Papscanee Island Nature Preserve, a 156-acre parcel that has recently been returned to the Stockbridge-Munsee Community by the Open Space Institute. The park remains open for hiking, fishing and birding. Orioles sing from on high, ovenbirds constantly call from the underbrush. A blue-gray gnatcatcher scratchily sings, but it is so well hidden among the enormous leaves, we do not catch even a glimpse of it. The rich silty river soil produces not only very tall trees, but gigantic weeds. The jewelweed with oversized leaves is more than waist high. Near the river we pick up a willow flycatcher and a Carolina wren.

A couple of days later, Danny and I venture forth to Ooms Pond just wanting to hear the bebopbobbling of bobolinks and maybe a meadowlark melodiously calling: ‘spring of the yeeeer.’ We park at the small area by the fields. The warbling vireo is warbling away at this place as it has done for the last fifteen or so years. We start along the edge of the field and not a bobolink is calling, but then there is one, then another, then another, flying up, singing that complicated jazzy song, gliding down as they wiggle wings and land on the top of desiccated weed stalks.

How overgrown this area has become. Wait … there’s a fitz-bew, a willow flycatcher. “On the top of that small tree,” Danny says, as he points. The bird immediately flies and dips out of sight and starts calling from another tree further down the shore. It takes a while but finally it’s there out in the open for us to see.

Another bird calls … long, sweet and rich. It takes a moment before ‘orchard oriole’ registers. Again this beautiful bird, glowing chestnut and black, is in the exact same place where we found it a couple of years ago.

May, that most glorious of birding months!