The sky is barely light this morning as I awaken to a barred owl calling softly in the distance. Another, even farther away, answers.

Nearer to the window, a phoebe insistently tweets out its name, more frequently now since the second brood has flown the nest on the front porch. The dawn chorus has become nearly non-existent these cool mid-August mornings. Solo bird calls punctuate the constant background thrum and hum of crickets and grasshoppers.

As I walk down my short driveway I notice that the stand of Japanese knotweed across the street is alive with sprays of tiny white flowers which Danny and I, when we first moved in, thought were quite lovely. We let them grow wherever they appeared. A big mistake, to be sure, for these very invasive plants grew and spread into the flower beds, the field, the edges of the woods and now across the road. But how wonderful it was, in late August and September to step off the back porch and listen to the gentle buzzing of hundreds, if not thousands, of bees. We have these plants under control now and never let a single one on our property get mature enough to bloom.

I amble along the road. I pay more attention to the changing landscape of the roadside vegetation than to the birds that infrequently call. Passed are the trout lilies and daylilies, the parsnips and phlox, the milkweed and crown vetch, the mini forests of goutweed. Along the edges there are still some chicory (blue sailors) in bloom, with that lovely bluish-purplish flower that appears for a day, only to be replaced by another the next day. Bird’s foot trefoil too is fading, only single blossoms cling to the low growing greenery.

I stop to check for chanterelles … none. I did have a tiny harvest at the end of June, but since then…nary a one has shown up. Too much rain perhaps did them in. Though many a cluster of pale white Indian pipes (corpse plant, ice plant) did emerge where the mushrooms usually grew, looking more like miniature marble sculptures than plants. The juice of this plant was used to treat inflamed eyes. In previous years, many common weeds were local living sources for creating curatives.

When I pass the small field and walk along the woods, a brown creeper sings, this time not interrupted by any competition. A robin calls from an unseen treetop. A family of white- breasted nuthatches raucously converses as they hop from one low branch to another and eventually disappear into a tangle of honeysuckle. Peee-uh-weee, a peewee is calling and calling from deep within the woods.

Here and there wildflowers poke through the leaf litter at the sides of the road, in and around the crumbling stone walls and among the thickets of weeds growing in the side ditches. There, near the lichen-covered rocks are white wood asters with delicate white petals surrounding a yellowish or purple center. In a shallow ditch, on the other side of the road, is a large stand of white blossoming boneset (Indian sage), a plant that can be found in any 19th-century materia medica, a guide to creating useful healing concoctions. In “The Herbalist,” Joseph E. Meyer explains that although named for its ability to promote quick bone mending, boneset is more useful as a powerful tonic to cure what ails you.

In a bit sunnier spot, white swaying parades of Queen Anne’s lace march along the road edges. In some wildflower guides and on the SEEK app, these flowers are identified as wild carrots. Pull up a plant and take a sniff of the root. Yes, definitely the aroma of fresh cut carrots! Concoctions made with this plant may be used as a diuretic or a stimulant. Butter and eggs, (toadflax) with its pale yellow and orange, snapdragon-like flowers, find places to grow amid the forests of Queen Anne’s lace.

A song sparrow hops onto the road in front of me and then onto a nearby haystalk. Many barn and some tree swallows line the utility wires above the road. One by one they take to the air, like little jets not in formation, swoop over the field and across the pond’s glistening waters, snagging insects along the way. One by one they return to their wire-perch, totally ignoring me as I walk along.

Bits of color are added to the mix by jewelweed, both orange (the more common here) and yellow, the plants very small compared to the jewelweed flourishing under the tall trees at Papscanee Nature Preserve where the rich Hudson River silt acts like a botanical steroid. Native Americans passed along the knowledge of the medicinal powers of this delicate flowering plant. Crush jewelweed leaves into a paste and rub over poison rash or blisters for instant relief. A peewee is singing.

In the marshy area, purple loosestrife mingles with cattails. Beware, this plant is an unstoppable invasive. Driving through the countryside, I’ll see rivers of this magenta-colored flower beautiful to behold, but quite damaging to the local flora and fauna. Occasionally I find the lovely yellow, whorled loosestrife in my area, but not today.

Craa-aacx, a great blue heron squawks as it lifts off, flies to a blasted tree toward the back of the marsh and gracefully lands. Immediately crows begin cawing as if in response. Then a quartet of mallards disturbed during their morning paddle, quaackquaacks as they fly low over the water and then drop down again out of sight.

Further along in the shade of the woodlands, a tall spike with drooping white flowers catches my eye. This one is a new one for me. Out comes my phone. I use the Seek app (free from iNaturalist) to identify this plant: tall rattlesnake root (white lettuce). Not to be confused with the viper’s bugloss (ox tongue), with its cluster of flowers clinging to the stem, each small blue flower with a protruding red stamen that perhaps reminded the botanist of a snake’s tongue. Certainly more so than an ox tongue. The peewee is still singing. Is this bird following me or are the woods filled with these flycatchers, perhaps migrating?

Two of my favorite late summer/early fall flowers are Joe-pye weed and goldenrod, both quite noticeable while walking or even just driving through the countryside.

A stand of Joe-Pye weed (Queen of the meadow) rises tall and proud in front of the cattails near the swamp, so distinct with its feathery, heathery, pinkish lavender flowers. The flat top clusters are vaguely reminiscent of milkweed, but that blooms much earlier and the ball-like milkweed flowers hang down. Note: we’ve seen NO monarch butterflies this year even though I cultivate milkweed into my garden beds!

Joe Pye has been identified by the Canadian botanist, James Pringle, as the nickname of Joseph Shauquethqueat, a Mohican from Western Massachusetts. But there are two widely divergent myths about how the plant came to be called “Joe Pye,” First, he was the herbalist and healer who had remedies to cure typhus epidemics, including one in the Massachusetts Bay Colony. Second, Joe Pye was the pseudonym of a snake oil salesman who travelled the country promoting Native American curatives and culture. Take your pick! In the book, "The Herbalist," Meyer calls the plant Joe-pie weed.

The roadsides are awash with many different species of goldenrod, growing in a variety of habitats, wet, damp, dry, in the shade, but more often in direct sunlight. The more common in our area are Canada, lance-leaved, showy and elm-leaved. All are tall with wonderful sprays of golden flowers arranged and rearranged into different configurations. Some are not even spray-like, they have clustered flat tops. There are about 55 different species in the northeast of which more than 20 are found in our particular area.

When I return to the house, a peewee is calling and calling. If you think birding is difficult, think about botanizing where a plant family may have 20 genera and within the 20 genera, 10 or more distinct species. Well, you would have a long life list!