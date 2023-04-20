Clellie Lynch: Birding in Algarve, Portugal’s southernmost region, and checking off birds on my life list

After shrugging off jet lag and picking up a rental car, Danny and I head to the Algarve which is the southern coast of Portugal. The day is warm and sunny; the highway from Lisbon, smooth and free from traffic. We pass many small hills, some green with patchy forests and low shrubbery; others, carefully terraced with rows of planted crops: olive, fig, almond and carob trees.
Tall, erector-set like electrical giants march across the landscape carrying electricity to all the surrounding concelhos and vilas. Many crossbars are home to stick-built nests for white storks. Some host single homes; others are like apartment houses with a nest or two on every level. Occupancy rate: 100%.
Following directions from Camilla, our car’s navigational guide, we leave the highway and turn into a narrow, cobbled lane in Paderne, a few kilometers inland from the coast. Vilas throughout the Algarve are ancient, the centers are a veritable warren of twisty, oddly angled, stone streets and alleyways. Many also have, on the highest point nearby, castles or remains of castles. Castelo do Paderne was built in the 12th century by the Berbers and is undergoing restoration.
From our balcony spreads the lower part of the vila, white buildings, red roofs and distant hills. Birds are zipping by, swooping and chittering. House sparrows predominate, a little later it’s all house martins, barn swallows and collared doves. The ubiquitous blackbird (Turdus merula), a goth version of our robin (Turdus migratorius) sounds much like our bird, but has a few different demanding and angry sounding calls. One of the swallows has a reddish patch on the rear: a red-rumped swallow, new for us. Check! An addition to our life list and we’ve only been here a day!
Using "The Hundred Best Birding Hotspots in the Algarve" by Gonçalo Elias as a guide, we take day trips starting first with an area near the Paderne, a road with a few farms, a stream or two, though these are mostly dry since the weather has been unusually warm this spring. Some birds we know from other places, for Portugal is on the flyway for birds that migrate from all parts of Europe to Africa and back. At first we are too timid to venture away from the road up farm tracks and trails, but soon come to find out that all places are accessible if not fenced. Just park on the side of a dirt road and go.
Day by day we add new birds, using the Merlin app on our phones — bird call recognition — to assist. I learn the calls of the more common birds: European serin, European greenfinch, European goldfinch, zitting cisticola, blackbird, corn bunting, Sardinian warbler, the constant coocoo-cooing of the collared dove (Where is the off switch?) and wood pigeon.
High up on an electric tower is a huge bird. Danny takes a long, long distance photo for us to use to identify the bird later. I think definitely eagle-sized and tentatively identify it as a short-toed eagle. The photo, too, leads me to believe I’m right.
On the coast the suggested lagoons, marshes, estuaries and salt pans good for birding are found in and among the golf courses, resorts, condos and vacation home complexes of a booming leisure economy. Access takes a bit of navigating. Often Camilla loses interest in finding the tiny roads that lead to possible birding areas, so I have to fumble with Apple and Google maps and use intuition to find parking areas and trails.
Rewards are instant, though, as we amble along the lagoon. Elegant black-winged stilts high step and strut from tussock to mud flat, scarlet stockings aglow, sometimes shrieking at one another. A very dark sandpiper calls as it lifts off: a green sandpiper. Check!
The stilts ignore the larger birds as they move in duos and trios. Little egrets with yellow feet are very similar to our snowy egrets. Grey herons are great blue heron doppelgängers; great egrets and cattle egrets are the same species as those found in the US. Pale pink greater flamingos display a darker pink only when flying. The whitish spoonbills are instantly recognizable with that weird round-ended, yellow-edged beak.
Greater flamingos mingle, but not too closely, with spoonbills. I can imagine each group has jokes about the others’ eating habits. A flamingo might remark, “Waving such a flat beak back and forth along the muddy bottom like a living vacuum cleaner! Really!” While a spoonbill might quip, “Is that head upside down? How can they even get any food in with such a ridiculous, short chunky bill?”
At the southernmost tip of the country, Cape St. Vincent, where the breeze is brisk, a Eurasian kestrel, rusty red in the bright sunlight, flies up to a pole, a juicy tidbit hanging from its mouth. It continues to eat. Along the grassy, flat top of the cliff, four choughs, crow-like critters with delicate red beaks and legs, fly by, beating hard against the wind.
Our next center of operations is a cottage in the middle of an orange grove in Tavira on the eastern side of the Algarve. Here the 17 hectares are filled with orange trees of varying ages, heights and bushiness. Most are mature, ripe with oranges and still in bloom. The entire place is perfumed with the smell of citrus blossoms.
My morning walk each day has many different species, including a Eurasian kestrel that lives in the cypress tree near our cottage. The elusive hoopoe calls softly every morning — hoo-poo, hoo-poo-poo — hiding beyond the walls. Sigh! The resident 15 or so species become familiar, including the Iberian azure-winged magpie (Check!), way more sleek than its larger counterpart, the Eurasian magpie.
The coastal areas are riddled with salt pans, some portions crusted and white with salt; others sections filled with water. Some of the salt pans date back to the Romans. Throughout the Algarve, Roman bridges, Berber castles, and many a Catholic Church are visible signs of a widely varied tumultuous past.
At the Guadiana River, the border with Spain, bridged here by what I call a modern two-sail bridge, we visit a few more of Elias’ recommended sites. The sun is baking hot, more like summer than spring which doesn’t affect the plovers and sandpipers, the stilts and pied avocets, flamingos and spoonbills along the Castro Marim.
At Venta Moinhos to reach the pond with breeding birds, we walk along a pathway lined on both sides with a protective eight-foot, wood-slatted fence. At the hide, a pair of coots spin and cluck as they try to round up their three, young, red-headed cootlets, one of which seems reluctant to let his parents get anywhere close. Ducks are around but not in great numbers: shelduck, mallard, gadwall, shovelers. The garganey is a treat. The spotted redshank is a life bird. Check!
Further north, at Junqueira, the rutted road takes us into a dry, grassy, scrubby area. We check off a number of new birds: golden oriole, spotted flycatcher, red-legged partridge and a little bustard. The woodchat isn’t a new bird for us, but the woodchat shrike is. Check!
Getting to the last stop of the day, the Beliche Dam, we follow a road that twists and turns as it heads inland. Near a working farm, the wire is lined with four European bee-eaters, spectacularly beautiful birds, rusty red on the back, green on the wings, and tail, turquoise on the belly and yellow on the chin. This family puts on an air show, for as they fly they do look like old straight-winged jets.
Next stop: a birding lodge, Paradise in Portugal, where I hope for a hoopoe, a good sighting of a hoopoe. My Holy Quail.