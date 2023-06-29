As summer begins the local birds are busy: brooding, breeding and taking care of noisily-begging babies. One morning as Danny steps onto the porch, the first brood of our front-door phoebes flies helter-skelter from the nest. The trio disappears into the nearest sugar maple tree. The night chorus of frogs and crickets cedes the stage to the morning’s bird choir, now more muted and less diverse than a month ago.

At sunrise, I wander down the road, some mornings of late being rather cool for this time of year. Now though, the warmth of summer has finally arrived bringing out many insects, good for feeding the next generation of avians, but it is a little annoying having tiny winged critters buzzing around your head and trying to get under your eyeglasses.

With fewer birds singing, it becomes easier to identify each one. There is one bird, a recent addition to the road residents, whose call is so unique that it can be identified easily whether there is competition or not: the bobolink. It’s a live music box, loud too!

Bobolinks are classified as icterids, blackbirds, related to red-winged blackbirds, grackles, orioles, meadowlarks and the like. The male is flashy: black with a creamy yellowish patch towards the back of the head and with white shoulder and tail patches. The female is drab brown and beige, the better to blend into the floor of the hayfields where they nest in modest reed and weed built homes.

Curiously I remember being told when I was quite young that these birds were at one time called ‘bishop birds’ for that patch does look vaguely like a bishop’s miter. In searching the omniscient internet I cannot find any reference to this. If you don’t know what a miter looks like, think Thomas Nast’s anti-Catholic political cartoons of berobed bishops crawling onto the shores of America looking like alligators coming to take over.

This bobolink perches near the road and exuberantly sings and sings before flying down, skimming over the tall hay and disappearing. The females live and dwell on the ground only appearing when chased low over the field by the males. I hope they are nesting this year. Just the one pair as far as I can tell, though bobolinks are polygynous, i.e., having more than one baby momma at a time. There could be two or three females slinking about unseen. This field is usually hayed early towards the end of May, but the owners agreed to wait until the middle of July to hay until the bobolinks have flown. And they have.

Many an ornithologist becomes frustrated when trying to pinpoint the location of the nest. The females remain hidden and the males fly and move away to pose on stalks nowhere near the nest. By the time the young have left the nest, the males have taken on the plumage of females.

Bobolinks, Dolichonyx oryzivoris, are birds of field, meadows and other reedy swathes, especially near ponds, lakes and rivers. The English name supposedly comes from a transliteration of its call, though I do not hear the syllables ‘bob-o-link’ in any of the notes they toss about. The bird — and its name — were immortalized by the poet William Cullen Bryant in his classic poem ‘Robert of Lincoln:’ Over the mountain-side or mead/ Robert of Lincoln is telling his name/Bob-o’-link, bob-o’-link/Spink, spank, spink….” Some ornithologists claim that Bryant named the bird thus; others scoff at this.

The taxonomic is a more precise name: Dolichonyx from the Greek dolichos meaning long and onux meaning claw; oryzivorus, rice eater. Bobolinks do have ‘long claws,’ the better to perch on a swaying, slender reed while singing that amazing song. And they do love rice. A huge flock could descend on and devastate an entire field in a day. In the late 19th century, these birds were mercilessly killed by the hundreds down south. Killed, caged or hayed to death.

But how and when did they come to be called bobolinks? In J.J. Audubon’s famed portfolio, "Birds of North America," published in the 1830s, this bird is called the rice-bird or reed-bird. In J.P. Giraud, Jr.’s "Birds of Long Island,"1843, it is also called rice or reed bird. Neither uses ‘bobolink’, although this is definitely what the bird has been called throughout its territory in the Western Hemisphere from the 1900s onward.

This species breeds in the northern U.S. and well up into Canada. There are indications what with climate change bobolinks are traveling farther north to breed. In the winter they live and dwell in South America as far south as Argentina, a migratory round trip of more than 5,000 miles. One stopping place along the migratory path is the island of Jamaica, where the birds spend time fattening up. Here they are known as "butter birds.”

I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone — musical or not — successfully attempt to sing or mimic the bobolink’s exuberant song. Mr. Bobolink pops up from the floor of the field and flies about 10 or 15 feet into the air, all the while "wiggling" his wings and belting out those “liquid bubbling notes with monotonous clinks.” To describe songs and calls, scientists started with syllables (chickadee-dee-dee), words (drink your tea), recordings and sonograms (available online) and now spectrographs illustrating the recording as we see in the app, Merlin.

My favorite attempt to describe and illustrate a bobolink’s song is from F. Schuyler Mathews, author, naturalist and musician (1854-1938) who takes it upon himself to create music scores for birds in his book, "Field Book of Wild Birds and their Music,” 1908.

“The Bobolink is indeed a great singer,” Mathews writes, “but the later part of his song is a species of musical fireworks. He begins bravely enough with a number of well sustained tones, but presently he accelerates his time, loses track of his motive and goes to pieces in a burst of musical scintillations. It is a mad, reckless song-fantasia, an outbreak of pent up irrepressible glee.” Yes, that says it all and I can even make sense of Mathews’ musical score for the bobolink.

To get the full Bobolink Revue, go to Ooms Conservation Area at Sutherland Pond in Chatham, N.Y., where every year, come May, bobolinks sing that crazy, ecstatic song, flit and flitter and chase one another about over the wide-open, grassy, weedy fields like 9-year-olds at recess.