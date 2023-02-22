“The most serious charge that can be brought against New England,” naturalist Joseph Wood Krutch, wrote, “is not Puritanism but February.” Some years, the month of February has been utterly bleak, one gloomy, gray day following another, often with squalls of snow turning to icy sheets of sleet.

Not so this year! February has been rather glorious, with unusually warm days and enough rain to wash away the last of the dirty snow. Small ponds are no longer iced over. Lawns are a little bit greener; hillsides are dusted with a pale maroon-ish haze of newly formed buds. Even the freshening willows branchlets are a bright yellow. Think spring! Spring is definitely in the air.

Though as we move toward March, let’s not be fooled by fickle Mother Nature. Persephone is such a tease, enveloping us in this false spring when we know fresh snow is right around the corner. With such lovely weather, though, all thoughts turn to birding.

Slowly migratory birds are arriving. That solitary red-winged blackbird that hunkered down at our feeder in early January has been joined by his comrades and companions, the total around the house now, is 10, males only with the red on their freshly-molted epaulets all aglow. The females are lollygagging down south having bachelorette parties before heading north and getting down to their annual breeding business near our swamps and rivers. The flicker that has come to the feeder on and off all winter is still here. Today there were two.

Slowly, the morning chorus is livening up. Redwings are tweee-ing from the treetops at first light, joining the always early-to-rise cardinals. These two species are quickly joined by that sweet, springtime two-note whistle of the chickadees, the whi-whi-whi-whi-ing of the white-breasted nuthatches and the heebie-jeebie-jeebie of the tufted titmice. So wonderful to be greeted by birdsong in the morning!

One day, Danny and I decide to take our annual February drive north to the grasslands near Fort Edward, N.Y., in search of short-eared owls and other predators. Here, snow is a little more evident, especially those plow-piles near driveways. And there are many more driveways than there were a couple of years ago, for some of the defunct farms have been subdivided and houses have cropped up here and there. Fortunately, much wide open grassland has been preserved for hungry predators to find mouse meals.

No owls this time, but we check off 12 red-tailed hawks, some perched in trees, others on telephone poles glaring down at us as we stop and stare back. Finally, we come across a stately, rough-legged hawk, the buteo visitor from the north that we see infrequently. These birds are a little larger than the red-tails, with a smallness of beak which gives them a different profile making it a little easier to tell the two species apart.

A male sparrow hawk lifts off from a wire as we slowly cruise the road. Off he flies, those sharp wings quickly taking him a short distance away where he suddenly comes to an abrupt mid-air stop and hovers, shifting his head from side to side, searching for the tiniest of rodent movement. Then he swoops lower, again stops, twitches a quick hover, then gives up and flies to a tree to watch and wait.

At a nearby field with clumps and hillocks amid the winter-flattened grass, a female northern harrier (marsh hawk) sweeps back and forth about four feet above the ground, gracefully maneuvering hither and thither. The hawk turns and flies once again in front of us, so close we can see the many color browns of her sleek plumage. How differently this bird hunts compared to the sparrow hawk. The harrier, too, shifts her head as she searches for food, but since she’s so close to the ground she just lowers her taloned claws to snatch up a tidbit, whereas the sparrow hawk hovers, hovers and then — whoooosh — dives down to collect its dinner.

Of the smaller birds we observe here in the grasslands, the most prominent is the bluebird. In four different areas, small bands of bluebirds are also actively hunting for food. The method here is perch, focus, fly down into the grass, grab an insect, then fly back to the same perch to finish the meal. Fun to watch these birds that appear so very blue (either Berlin Blue or Flax Flower Blue in "Werner’s Nomenclature of Color") with a luscious rusty bib (Reddish Orange).

Back in East Chatham, N.Y., on my morning walks, there are bluebirds aplenty. At least three small flocks (4-5 birds) can be heard, one by our house, one by the large pond and one in the woods further along. Sibley transcribes the constant calls as chitiWEEWwewidoo; to me it's a lovely low burbling.

A handy field guide for this time of year is Donald W. Stokes’ "A Guide to Nature in Winter." This book has sections devoted to winter weeds, various species of trees in winter, woodland evergreen plants, evidence of insects, mushrooms, kinds of snow, tracks in snow and winter birds. In the winter bird section there is NO entry for bluebirds. I check the publication date — 1976. This was the time when the population of bluebirds had drastically declined. When seeing a bluebird was an event to report. How wonderful it is that all of the bluebird house projects across our area have been so successful!

Canada geese are on the move too. Three have returned to the marsh on my road. Occasionally, they join the morning chorus, but then they may call at any time of day especially when they start moving en masse towards Canada. As the ice melts from the ponds and lakes, ducks start to return. The mallards at a pond in New Lebanon have on and off been sharing the open waters with two gadwall, two hooded mergansers and a great blue heron.

This year Puritanism tops February as the most serious charge against New England!