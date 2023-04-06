One fine March day, Danny and I cruise down the Taconic Parkway headed for the eastern end of Long Island, N.Y., where I grew up at a time when potato and duck farms were scattered among the scrubby oak and pine forests, when the beaches had neither crowds nor life guards, when fisherfolk worked the bays and ocean for fish and shellfish to market in New York City, where my parents had moved from the city to be near great birding places and raise a family. Two of my eight siblings still live in the area though the family house blew up in a renovation accident, fortunately after we had sold it, but that is a story for another day.

We take the familiar roads through and around New York City and join the unnerving, rushing car rally on the Long Island Expressway, and soon arrive at my sister, Jocelyn’s, near Riverhead. The next day, after awakening to a riot of blackbirds singing interrupted by an insistent Carolina wren, the three of us are off to Montauk Point, traveling the South Fork along familiar roads, but after a three-year hiatus, seeing many changes in the landscape.

As we meander toward Montauk Highway, there on top of a utility pole at a busy intersection is a pair of canoodling ospreys, lifting and rearranging sticks on the huge platform nest that has been at this place for years. Every spring, my father, who noted the birds he saw on the way to his office and on the way back, had always remarked that the ospreys faithfully returned on St. Joseph’s Day, March 19. It’s March 20 and they are back!

Ospreys, Pandion haliaetus, are found throughout the world. If you see an osprey in Vietnam or Spain, it is the same species as the one here. The osprey, also known as the fish hawk, thrives on a fish diet, so they need to be near water, any body of water. These predators are comfortable in many habitats especially along the coast, but wooded areas near lakes, wide open fields near rivers, all are attractive to ospreys. Every year for a few days in the spring and another few in the fall, an osprey visits the pond at Hand Hollow on my road. Perhaps the Columbia Land Conservancy should erect a platform here.

The highway east is busy, although the busiest morning rush hour, the "trade parade" of workmen and women coming to this now crowded area of huge mansions and exclusive mini boutiques (many closed for the winter) has slowed somewhat. In Southampton, a series of turns through the "estate section" takes us to Meadow Lane (formerly Dune Road, but maybe that wasn’t tony enough anymore) along Shinnecock Bay, with gigantic houses on the ocean side and the Shinnecock Reservation on the far side of the bay. The near side of the bay with grassy estuaries and tidal flats is prime birding territory. Fortunately, most of this land is state and county park and so will remain relatively pristine, i.e. manorless.

Nice to see red-breasted mergansers, males and females, similar to our common mergansers, but preferring salt water. One very white great egret stands out against the greenish-yellow of the marsh grass. Crows and the three species of gulls — herring, black-backed and ring-billed — are noisy, but not as noisy as the buzzsaws and nail guns of the workers creating new mansions or just preparing the summer "cottages" for the upcoming season. A nearly finished, slightly Moorish house of, maybe, 40 rooms, is abandoned. No pick-ups, no workers, no building material, no balled trees awaiting planting. Perhaps the result of the bitcoin debacle?

Slowly moving through Water Mill, Bridgehampton, Easthampton, the traffic finally lets up. And this is only March! It must move at 5 miles an hour, come summer. The two-lane blacktop leading to the point is wide open. Houses have fallen away from the roadside, hidden now by a thick swath of scrub pines, some turning brownish, thanks to the invasion of the hungry pine borer.

Montauk is still a sleepy village, though here too you see building cranes, partially-built houses surrounded by pickup trucks and shuttered storefronts awaiting the summer sun. At Camp Hero, formerly a military installation, now a state park that welcomes walkers, hikers, bikers and surfers, the parking lot is empty. No surfers here today, though they must be pretty adept to come zooming into the rocky shore. As children, no surfboards for us. Medals all around for bodysurfing!

A cool sea breeze comes off the water as the three of us take a short walk along the top of the crumbling cliff. The visible portions of the disintegrating cliffs look like giant hand-dripped beach castles. A massive flotilla of white and black birds bobbles up and down a little ways offshore. This is the largest flock of common eider I’ve ever seen. What a treat to see them in breeding plumage. Skeins of black scoter make their way around the point heading north.

Back in the car and to the lighthouse. The lighthouse is, like many other places, under restoration or repair in preparation for the summer. Off the actual point, in the distance gannets wheel and dive, but only a few. A pair of skunkheads (surf scoters) play in the waves near shore. At the channel into the harbor, a common loon dips and disappears. Three double-crested cormorants sit atop the harbor entrance markers. An osprey dives into the shallow water in front of us and comes up with a struggling fish.

At Napeague, three osprey nests stand well above the estuary. Two are occupied already. Gone are the days of the '60s and '70s when the osprey nest count for this entire area had dropped from hundreds to four nests. Thanks to Rachel Carson and the banning of DDT, the osprey population has been growing and growing. Nests are in trees, on poles, though I don't see any of the old fashioned ones, those using an actual farm cart wheel as the platform for the birds to weave their stick-built nest.

By the end of our trip we have seen 39 species in and among this overbuilt area. Sea birds are always a treat. Alas, it is a bit too early for the terns and shorebirds. And long gone are the days of flocks of meadowlarks in the fields or the occasional upland sandpiper atop a fence post. Or hearing the wonderful calls of ring-necked pheasants and bobwhite. But ospreys rule!

I would definitely prefer to see sandhill cranes, than building cranes ruining the sandy hills!