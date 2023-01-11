The New Year arrives crisp, clear and relatively warm. The accumulated mounds of snow and slick areas of ice disappear, unveiling once again green, green lawns and dusty roads. Has the January thaw come early? Will winter billow and bluster through April? Whatever the future brings, it is time now to take advantage of this wonderful weather, bundling up against the cold, but not needing to dress like the Michelin tire guy.
As soon as sunlight seeps over the hillside, I fill the feeders. Cardinals, chickadees and mourning doves appear. Soon a downy woodpecker flies in and lands on the suet only to be edged out almost immediately by the larger and bossier red-bellied woodpecker. Drat! There on the lawn by our now ice-free pond are ten dark, twinkling starlings waddle-walking as they poke their sharp beaks into the grass in hopes of retrieving a curled up insect. Occasionally a starling, one starling, dropped in for a meal, but this is the first year these avians have arrived en masse to intrude into the everyday hierarchy at the feeder and to stay and stay. Interlopers all!
As I amble along the road noting bits of coltsfoot greenery pushing up through the leaf litter, I hear the gurgle of water coming down the hillside and passing underneath the road. The early snowmelt has filled the rivers, streams and ponds. The natural world is thinking ‘Spring!’ while Mother Nature is sitting back gathering up more snow clouds.
When I reach the large pond, a duet of winter dark deer, maybe a mother and young’un, dash off into the woods flashing their white tails as they go. The nearby beaver lodge is covered with barkless trees and branches as if a giant had opened his hand and dropped them for a game of "pick up logs."
Crows caw, ravens croak and now and then titmice and nuthatches call. As I approach our house I realize once again there are many, many more birds around the house than there are on the two-mile walk. I check the side feeders and there’s a red-winged blackbird, a surprise visitor for this time of the year.
Looking quite dapper, this member of the icterid family stands on the platform feeder, black feathers shiny in the sunlight, his scarlet and gold epaulettes brilliant against the black. I look around to see if any other blackbirds are around, for these birds are quite gregarious gathering in flocks especially at this time of year. But no, he’s a solitary camper. After scoffing down one sunflower seed after another, he moves to the suet and then on to a branch of the small nearby birch.
Perhaps with the odd weather we’ve had all fall and into the winter, the blackbird has not felt the urge to fly south with his colleagues. Since 1967, blackbirds have appeared on more than half of the Central Berkshire Christmas Counts, mostly with numbers in the single digits, but with a banner year of 132 individuals in 1998.
The red-winged blackbird, Agelaius phoeniceus, is an icterid, related to many other handsome birds: grackles, cowbirds, meadowlarks, orioles and bobolinks, all of which migrate south for the winter. The taxonomic classification is appropriate, for Agelaius is Greek for gregarious; phoeniceus is the Latin for red. The males are immediately recognizable; the females are dressed in dull brown, white and beige mottling, like a pile of dried up reeds and weeds. Sigh … this costume does camouflage the missus when taking care of nestlings.
Like for many other species, his English name has changed a few times over the years at the scientific whim of the American Ornithological Union (now the AOS — American Ornithological Society). In Arthur Bent’s "Life of North American Birds," the official name is Eastern Redwing. In the "Peterson Guide," 1962 edition, this bird is listed as Red-wing. Now in "Sibley’s," it's back to red-winged blackbird. And hopefully there it will stay.
This bird is a harbinger of spring, the male flocks arriving in late February or the beginning of March, singing and singing that wonderful song … conk-ar-eeeee, conk-ar-eeee. The earliest we’ve had them here at the house was Feb. 9. The males come and suss out a breeding territory near or in a marsh or swamp. The females arrive about three weeks later.
The ones that nest near our pond are wonderful architects triangulating the nest on three reeds in such a way, you cannot see it. You know you are near the nest, though, if you walk by and are loudly harangued by the bird shrieking at you, flying at you or perched on a cattail raising his epaulettes at you.
Bent stresses that red-winged blackbirds are more beneficial than not, though he does mention huge flocks have been known to strip field upon field of grain or corn in the Midwest. This species is thought to be the most numerous in the United States; some Christmas Counts in areas of the South record the species in the hundred of thousands, if not millions, year after year.
Blackbirds flock in the winter. Be on the lookout for a murmuration, that amazing phenomenon of blackbirds, starlings and sometimes shorebirds when a massive flock moves, twists, turns, somersaults in "controlled chaos," all working in consort forming gigantic sky soap bubbles. Scientists have posited that this dusk performance might be to confuse predators before the group roosts for the night. I often see murmurations when birding around the fields near the Hudson River.
Native American myths feature blackbirds, intelligent and protective, as servants of the Corn Mother. When the tribal crops were subjected to crop destruction by these birds, they knew it was divine punishment by their failure to honor the corn and performed ceremonies to alleviate the situation.
Nowadays when farming corporations fear the destruction of their crops, they use potent pesticides. If you’ve heard of the weird phenomenon of hundreds of blackbirds dropping out of the sky covering the ground with corpses like a plague from the Bible, most likely they were all poisoned. Red-winged blackbirds are protected by the Migratory Bird Act. Yet the Act allows for this to happen if the birds become detrimental to farming or cause a health hazard.
Brrr … the ponds are all frozen this morning. Two months till “conk-ar-eee!”