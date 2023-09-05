September slips in over a glorious weekend reflecting less the coming of fall but more the arrival of summer. Blue, blue skies with drifting clouds, brilliant sunshine and steamy heat.

We are not fooled though as the gentle breeze sends a few tarnished leaves to the ground and the flowers are so faded they could become decorations for vintage clothing. Plants in the vegetable garden wither as they continue to produce plenty of food. Even the parsley, totally eaten by some hungry animal that insinuated itself into, under or over the fence, has returned to pillows of green.

So as autumn dilly-dallies around the corner, I take my morning walk as soon as it is light enough. Birds are migrating, goldenrod is fading, ferns are turning brown as nature slowly progresses towards the end of another yearly cycle.

I step out on the porch to be greeted by my guardian pewee calling and calling from the woods across the street. Flocks of small brown birds turn out to be clans of chipping sparrows; the whitethroats and juncoes cannot be far behind. Occasionally, a migrating bird cannot resist singing and I find a yellowthroat and a redstart in the tangle of brush. The congregation of geese is sometimes at the pond, sometimes not. I catch sight of a family of turkeys trotting across a field. Where have they been all summer?

What stands out most on this lovely morning are the small red efts that are attempting to crawl across the road. I find one after another, bright red against the gray of the road. Curious that there are so many this morning when we’ve had no rain. Usually after a rainstorm you can be sure to find a red eft along the road or a woodland path perhaps being flooded out of its comfortable home under or in a log. We have had heavy dew these mornings, but would that be enough to send efts out and about?

I gently pick up the small red creature with brighter red spots along the body as if a jeweler had implanted gems and try to figure which side of the road to put it back down. It s-scurries away as soon as it feels solid earth under those tiny toes.

Red efts are the terrestrial stage of the Eastern newt, Notophthalmus viridescens, one of the many salamanders here in the Northeast. There are many different kinds of salamanders — sirens, giant, mole and torrent salamanders, conger eels (amphiuma salamanders) — throughout the world, some as small as 1 1/8 inches; others as large as 6 feet. Some are aquatic, some terrestrial. Newts are both. Of the 760 species or so found worldwide, one third live in North America. Many are found here in the northeast and along the Appalachians.

Salamanders are lizard-like creatures and they were often classified together. It wasn’t until Carl Linnaeus’ taxonomic classifications in the Systema Naturae,1758, that they were grouped with the amphibians rather than the reptiles. The similar-looking reptilian lizards have scaly skin, while amphibians have smooth, albeit slimy, and often toxic, skin.

Lizards and salamanders may look alike with slender, elongated bodies and short limbs at right angles to the body (making them appear as a slithering ‘S’ as they move), but there are many differences. The most amazing is the salamanders’ ability to regenerate lost legs, tails and even eye lenses. This has fascinated scientists who have been working for years to figure out how this works and to find ways to apply this to humans, especially in regenerating spine and brain cells.

Though small, salamanders have been noticed and studied since man picked up pen and papyrus. Widespread among many cultures was their association with fire. When an old log was tossed upon a roaring fire, the sleeping or hibernating salamanders would rush out. This phenomena gave rise to many different beliefs: that salamanders were created by flame, that salamanders could create fire, that they have the ability to rise from the dead like the phoenix, that they could withstand fire and live to tell the tale if they could talk.

But they were cold to the touch, confusing early scientists. And some were toxic to the touch, not newts though. They are toxic when ingested by predators, not to the touch by humans. So these amphibians became associated not only with fire and flames, but with various occult practices: think Shakespeare’s three witches making up a poisonous potion of “Eye of Newt, and toe of frog/Wool of bat and tongue of dog….” In England “to be as overtired as a newt” meant to have overindulged in drink, supposedly from the side to side head motion of a newt. Huh?

Pliny the Elder, 23-79 AD, who recorded a wealth of natural phenomena back in the 1st century noted that the salamander was so cold it put fires out (nonsense), but he did state that “it never comes out except during heavy showers and goes away the moment the weather becomes clear.” True, I do often find red efts after a rainstorm. On the other hand, Linnaeus concluded that salamanders had the ability to live in fire (Not!) protected by only oily exudates.

Rashi, the famous Talmudic scholar, described the salamander as being produced by burning a fire in the same place for seven days, not a practice among pious Jews who do not do any extraneous chores on the Sabbath such as lighting fires. So salamanders didn’t feature much for them. The French, who believed salamanders were evil, thought that, if a salamander breathed on you with its “bellows breath,” you would expand until you exploded. Very peculiar! I wonder what phenomena were observed to give rise to this belief. The Chinese manufactured coats and cloaks of salamander wool or skin that would protect the wearer from fire. Turns out these garments were made of asbestos thread.

Back to our little Eastern newt, wearer of his own coat which is neither woolly nor hairy, it is a shapeshifter by necessity. A true amphibian, it begins life in the water as an egg, soon to become a larva, dark greenish with a large head, gills and a keeled tail. As the larva transforms, the head shrinks, gills become lungs, the tail becomes rounded and the skin turns pinkish.

By late summer, early fall these small creatures which have literally changed shape (without the help of fire or flames) walk out of the nursery pond, turn red, and take to the woods searching for a nice rotting log. The color makes them quite noticeable on the road or in the woods. When it becomes time to breed, the red color intensifies and the body begins to shift back into aquatic mode, ready now to cavort in the pond, find a mate and produce the eggs of the next generation. Gone are the lungs, the rounded and the brilliant color. Life begins anew.

The Eastern newt is one of the few salamanders that wanders the roads and woods during the day, making them easy to find. Wouldn’t that be an evolutionary mistake? But they weren’t hoodwinked. Beware, Mr. Predator, they are a bit toxic if eaten. If the eft is under attack, it immediately turns tail and stands stock still. The predator severs the tail and immediately gags from the toxin. The clever tailless eft scurries away knowing the tail will regenerate. Sometimes the predator swallows the eft whole and then regurgitates the critter. One was recorded as having lived after being ‘Jonas-ed’ for a half hour.

At this time of year, be on the lookout for these red jewels of the woods.