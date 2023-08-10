It’s springtime at Jamaica Bay, a wonderful birding area filled with shorebirds, ducks, geese and many colorful passerines in the scrubby gardens.

A smattering of birders are ambling along in front of Danny and me. One of the birders shouts, “LBJ” as he points into the tangled shrubbery that has bits of pale green beach grass poking through the dark leaves. LBJ … I quickly run through the possibilities of what species that might be, knowing he’s not, for some forsaken reason, calling upon Lyndon Baines Johnson. Then I overhear a woman say she really hates those ‘little brown jobs.’

I had never heard the term before, but knew exactly what she meant: small sparrows and sparrow-like birds all brown and stripey, quick to fly, skulk or just sit shyly just out of sight. Eventually one learns to identify LBJs by habitat, song or even just a quick glimpse of the head or tail.

Nowadays as I take my morning walk I see and hear many different sparrows. Those species breeding are relatively easy to see, though some, unlike good children, are heard but not seen. Song sparrows sing from atop weeds wavering in the breeze; chipping sparrows have a distinct call and often show themselves as they dust-bathe on the dirt road; swamp sparrows are noisy in the marshy area, but rarely appear to us, quite content to live in the damp shadows; field sparrows have a lovely song and if you walk near their home field, you will eventually see one.

During the spring and fall, fox sparrows flash about under the feeders; white-throated sparrows hop back and forth raking the leaves for tiny insect morsels. Once in a while, maybe every 10 years or so, I come across house or English sparrows on our road or near a neighbor’s house. English sparrow is misnomer since these birds dwelt throughout Europe and parts of Asia. But since they were imported from England, the name became English sparrow.

Having lived in cities where house sparrows are ubiquitous, I have no desire to see them here. It is, I must admit, rather a handsome bird, with a vivid black bib, gray crown and chestnut, white and black markings about the head. But beauty isn’t everything. They are gregarious (understatement), aggressive and prolific breeders — much to the detriment of local native species. They lay three to seven eggs, maybe five times a year. Do the math…that’s an ocean of sparrows to wash across the land.

In cities, in noisy groups, house sparrows ply the sidewalks searching for crumbs and any edible garbage. They are in the streets, in parks. Their nests spill out of many a nook and cranny, under eaves and often in the hollow crossbars of utility poles. Buildings covered with ivy or other vines may be harboring hundreds of nests; this becomes apparent when the walk or path near the house is white with droppings. They take over cliff swallow colonies or bank swallow holes. Any place where they could partially hide the nest is okay by the house sparrows. I’ve even seen them nesting in the lower level of a huge osprey nest.

In the country they prefer barns, especially with livestock. If I need a house sparrow, say for a birdathon, I just head to a working farm nearby or to a large store with an open garden department, like Home Depot or Lowes. They are up in the metal rafters twittering away as if it were spring all year long.

These birds are not native to this country, but were brought here in the mid-19th century — not by one maniacal group, but by many birders and non-birders alike. This country was founded by immigrants and built by immigrants — many of whom, at this time, were from Europe. They missed their friendly little house sparrows; so friendly, that some were pets. People recalled their proclivity for eating insects, especially caterpillars, hence the belief that it would be enormously beneficial to have them here in the United States to help protect trees, especially those in parks.

Founding fathers and immigrants alike wanted to have these birds about. Orders zipped across the pond to England, and in the late 1840s crates arrived with chittering, twittering house sparrows ready to be adopted and acclimated to the new habitat. One of the first recipients, the Brooklyn Institute, built an aviary for their avian purchase. The birds were well tended and when spring came, the highly charged, ready to breed birds were released. Time and time again the couples died off. Time and time again orders were sent over and flocks of house sparrows arrived back by boat. A large batch was released near Verrazano Narrows and another in Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn (still a great birding spot) and the rest is history: sparrows, sparrows everywhere!

The experiments to bring house sparrows among us succeeded at alarming rates. They began to overrun the country, proliferating in Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Chicago and in Cleveland, Galveston, Salt Lake City and Portland. Once the birds were firmly established, they expanded their territory. They spread way faster than the European starling, which was introduced here in the 1880s — a tale for another time.

Then came the Sparrow Wars, pitting those who loved having this cheerful reminder of home against those who wanted to eradicate this unbearable pest. Ornithologists realized that the new and expanding population of these easily identified LBJs was destroying the native avian populations. More than 70 species were affected.

The newspapers were filled with articles and letters, pro and con. Adjectives were flung about: ingenious and intelligent, impotent and insolent, noisy and aggressive, dirty and dissolute, charming and cheerful. They were slovenly housekeepers, but cheerful choristers. Even today a few birders refer to them as ‘trash’ birds. Some poets came to their defense while others echoed the tone of Who killed Cock Robin? “Who killed cock robin?/I said the sparrow/ with my bow and arrow.”

Programs were started for eradicating them by any means at all: shooting, poisoning, capturing and killing, destroying the nests and complete colonies where possible. This offended many people. Yet other communities wanted to ensure the sparrows flourished by scattering grain about for them, by building sparrow houses in backyards, gardens and parks. Laws were passed that banned harming them. Preacher Henry Ward Beecher wrote a well-received essay in defense of these birds, "Sparrows to the Rescue,” to counteract the ornithologist Eliot Coues’ vehement movement to not only ban these birds, but also to eradicate them.

Whether you adore or despise them, house sparrows are here to stay, honored recently by a gigantic sculpture, The Birds, by Myfanwy MacLeod installed in Vancouver, British Columbia after the 2010 Winter Olympics. Like the sculpture, house sparrows are in your face … and will never be mistaken for an unidentifiable LBJ.