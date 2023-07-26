One fine morning as I amble along the road listening to the woodland birds hidden by a filagree of summer leaves, I see a large dark shape placidly sitting on a thick branch of a dying ash tree near the edge of the woods by the pond. There’s another perched nearby. Both are sitting perfectly still.

Immediately I think of the larger resident hawks: red-shouldered, broad-winged and red-tailed. The closer I get I notice the bird is large and rather dark all over. Hmmm … maybe a wild turkey, though it’s too early in the year for them to be gobbling fermented grapes, a favorite fall activity for them.

Soon, I realize that the red I am seeing is the head of a turkey vulture, a bird more often seen soaring than sitting. The two large dark creatures turn to watch me as I watch them. Up close and personal, one would never mistake this bird (even though it does have a hooked bill) for a hawk, with that scrawny, featherless head on a large hunched-over body. Even when vultures are soaring above, their form and flight is rather distinct. The head looks too small for its body and the long broad wings are more often than not spread wide dihedral, meaning in a “v” shape, as they sail about.

There are 23 species of vultures across the globe, some in danger of becoming extinct. In the Americas, there are 7 species, two of which are found in our area. Vultures, strictly carrion eaters, have an amazing sense of smell and keen eyesight. Throw a corpse in a field and the vultures will come. Curiously, the new world vultures walk rather than hop as the old world vultures do. Even weirder is that these birds poop on their feet on very, very hot days to cool them off.

Turkey vultures, Cathartes aura, are fairly common in the Berkshires, joined of late by the black vulture, Coragyps atratus, a very similar, but slightly smaller bird with a grey-black head. Both species were late arrivals to our area. Ralph Hoffmann in his 1904 field guide does not mention either.

In the "Annotated List of the Birds of Berkshire County, Massachusetts," David St. James notes that the first breeding pair of turkey vultures in the state was recorded in Tyringham in 1954. Vultures are not elaborate nest builders. In fact, they are not house proud at all. No protective twigs or branches, woven, stacked or otherwise. These birds lay their eggs, either one or two, on the ground under bushes, in the back of caves, on cliffs. Vultures are late bloomers, choosing a mate when they are 6 to 8 years old. They are monogamous and are very attentive mothers spending up to 120 days tending their young…the first instance, perhaps, of a helicopter mom.

In "The Birds of Long Island,"(1844), J.P. Giraud Jr. states that these birds are rarely seen on Long Island, N.Y., but are more common in New Jersey where they were reported nesting in Cape May. These “stupid, indolent birds present a loathsome sight.”

When I was growing up on Long Island, a turkey vulture was a bird of note, whose sighting would be passed along verbally by phone call or by letter from one local birder to another. Back then, no instant rare bird alert, no looking at the e-Bird app for up to the minute sightings.

In "Birds of Massachusetts," (1927), Forbush lists a number of sporadic sightings in the state in all seasons save the winter, indicating that they were possibly migratory. In contrast to Giraud, Forbush mentions that these scavengers are chiefly beneficial.

Many books and field guides from the 20th century taxonomically listed the turkey vultures with predators even though there was never, ever, a recorded instance of these birds attacking any living thing. It is not a raptor, does not act like a hawk, falcon, eagle or kite. With the help of DNA studies, experts came to realize that vultures are more closely related to storks and herons. These new world birds are now found in guides between the storks/herons and the hawks.

Turkey vultures are almost year-round residents in our area, migrating up in early spring and spreading northward even to Canada to breed. Some stay throughout the winter. Their cousins, the black vultures, are venturing farther and farther north, a few single records being noted in the late 20th century, many more sightings now these last 20 years.

Whenever I see a colony or wake of vultures, I always check the species. Often they are in mixed flocks, but are easy to tell apart. The turkey vulture’s underwings have a nice dark “v” on a pale grey background; while the black vulture has all black underwings with pale grey only on the tips. The turkey vulture holds the wings rather high when dihedraling, while the black vulture keeps the wings only slightly dihedral. When fairly close, the red head of the turkey vulture is quite apparent in contrast to the dark head of the black vulture. Don’t be fooled, though, young turkey vultures have gray-black heads, too.

What many people think of when you mention vultures is death, for these birds are strictly carrion eaters. They do not attack humans, animals, domestic or wild. They do not eat grain or any vegetative crops. They are, as Forbush says, chiefly beneficial. Not destructive at all.

From the earliest of time, vultures have been recognized as purifiers, for many cultures ceremonially gave the bodies of their dead to vultures. Up to fairly recently, in the ‘towers of silence’ in India, vultures gathered to strip the corpses and to send these souls along to the next life. The 'towers of silence’ still exist, but more than 90 percent of vultures in India have been unintentionally poisoned by the drugs given to the sacred cattle. One study showed that one dead cow could poison more than 100 vultures, leading to the near extinction of various vulture species.

In other cultures, corpses required a proper burial with a funerary washing, ceremonially carried to the burial spot, then cremated and interred. If the body was stripped by vultures, there would be an 'unhappy afterlife for the disembodied soul.’ These angry dead souls would reach out into the world of the living causing any number of problems.

In the Cherokee culture, vultures were magical, bringing light and fire to the world. They believed that sometimes vultures were cunning and not to be trusted, but most if their legends have them as helpful and insightful.

Throughout history, vultures came to represent the good and the bad. They were believed to have curative powers, for their body parts were incorporated in many a Materia Medica, old- time pharmacies. They were believed to predict the future especially when they followed marching armies as if they knew many deaths would occur. They were correct!

So on your walks, if you happen to see a vulture or two they are not harbingers of doom, but our partners in cleaning up the environment.