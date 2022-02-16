Flying squirrels may not be a numerous as gray squirrels, but they're holding their own in the Berkshires

READER QUESTION

Red-winged blackbirds have been spotted at backyard feeders in the Berkshires. Is this a sign of an early spring? A NatureWatch reader asks: Is it true that red-winged blackbirds are the most reliable sign of spring, even more so than robins? Thom Smith hits his go-to reference books to find the answer for us. Also, readers reports of black squirrels seen around the Berkshires.

Q: I wondered, how common flying squirrels are in the Berkshires? We seem to have a family of five who come to the bird feeder at dusk, and when startled "fly" off to the oak tree trunk about 9 feet away. They are lovely little creatures with big round eyes.

I also wondered about juncos, because I see slate-colored juncos feeding on the ground under the feeders but also darker charcoal-colored juncos feeding with the gray slate-colored birds. Are they different subspecies?

— Meredith C., Hancock

A: As squirrels go, flying squirrels may not be as numerous as gray squirrels, but they are holding their own in woodlands with older mast-producing trees offering used woodpecker holes and other weathered openings suitable for nesting. I checked with Berkshire Community College professor Tom Tyning who wrote, “You are right, in my opinion. Flying squirrels (and we have both here) are common, widespread, and very secretive. The people who see them most look out at their bird feeders at night if they are near a forested area. My experience is that if you tap on about 1,000 trees with abandoned woodpecker holes, one of them will have a flying squirrel in it!” By “both” the professor means the northern flying squirrel and the southern flying squirrel. The northern is found throughout the county while the southern probably not in the northernmost part of the county. I guess I never must have tapped on 1,000 trees!

Juncos do offer varying colorations, but they are all the same species, the dark-eyed junco (Junco hyemalis). Some that visit our feeders, deck, snow piles and the snowless lawn beneath our shrubs and arborvitae row are dark, while some have very pale white stripes on their back, and even slight brownish shades. All have black eyes and whitetail border feathers.

All have learned to fly up to our deck dining table where I scattered white and red millet seed until our puppy — yes, still a puppy, although he is large enough to jump up on the table — began eating most of the seed, and I decided to clean it up and toss it off the deck where they used to feed. Now they feed on two hanging millet feeders, one a tray and the other a “squirrel-proof” tube feeder. In that same tube, I provide the same seed during the warm months when the chipping sparrows nest nearby and have, over the past two seasons, gotten to come into the garage if I spilled seed. They also occasionally feed at the hanging BOSS feeder (Black Oil Sunflower Seed). And I still thrill at the once ground seed feeding species has learned to feed at hanging feeders!

A Black Squirrel Reminder: This column will continue to gather black squirrel reports, with name, town, street name and date in The Berkshires and surrounding Berkshire Eagle readers through March 5.

IT’S TAX TIME! (AND TIME TO MAKE A DONATION)

I have begun our information gathering for our federal taxes and, as usual, have given thought to a donation to MassWildlife (the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife) while I am at it!

I found this on the mass.gov: "Go wild on your taxes this year! Tax season is here, meaning it’s a great time to help keep Massachusetts wild! One easy way to help endangered animals and plants in the state is by donating on your state tax return."

To make a donation, all you have to do on your state tax return forms is simply fill in the amount you would like to donate on Line 33A for Endangered Wildlife Conservation.

"Your meaningful donation will go to the Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Fund, a fund dedicated specifically to the conservation of rare species," the state website says.

"The fund supports MassWildlife’s Natural Heritage & Endangered Species Program, which is responsible for the hundreds of species that are listed as endangered, threatened, or of special concern in Massachusetts.”

One of the program's most notable successes is the peregrine falcon, which, until recently, was on the state's endangered species list.

“Their historical nesting sites — known as eyries — were located on 14 rocky cliff areas of the state. As of 1955, all 14 sites had become completely inactive. Thanks, in part to a nationwide ban on the pesticide DDT as well as decades-long restoration efforts, the first nest returned to the Commonwealth in 1987," according to information shared by the state. "Since then, more than 800 wild peregrine falcon chicks have fledged in Massachusetts, and they have returned to 5 of their historical eyries: Mount Tom, Mount Sugarloaf, Farley Cliffs, Monument Mountain, and Pettibone Falls. Peregrine falcons now also nest on the cliffs of quarries in Holyoke, West Roxbury, Saugus, Peabody, and Swampscott.

"Most often, they now also nest on tall, man-made structures such as buildings and bridges. Buildings that have consistent peregrine falcon nests can be found in Boston, Chelsea, Cambridge, Watertown, Lawrence, Lowell, Worcester, Amherst, and New Bedford. They also nest on bridges in Charlestown, Fall River, West Springfield, and Northampton. MassWildlife has been banding and monitoring peregrine falcons for decades, tracking their health and progress as part of a broad observer network.

“While Massachusetts has made considerable progress, 432 plants and animals are still recognized as rare in the state. MassWildlife’s Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Program is the first line of defense for Massachusetts’ most vulnerable plants and animals. Donating to the Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Fund ensures continuing conservation for these rare species.”

Don't want to donate through your tax return forms? You also can make a donation online, through your MassFishHunt account or write a check made payable to "Comm. of MA — NHESP" and mail it to: MassWildlife, 1 Rabbit Hill Road, Westborough, MA 01581.