Garden Club of America awards Boston Symphony Orchestra national medal for 'blending the power of music and nature' at Tanglewood

LENOX — At Tanglewood, music and nature are natural partners.

But that natural partnership doesn't come without some nurturing from Tanglewood's caretakers, the Boston Symphony Orchestra. This continued effort, of blending music and nature, , both in the Berkshires and in Boston, was recognized by the Garden Club of America in May when it presented the BSO with one of its 10 National Medals at its annual meeting in Columbus, Ohio.

The BSO, which was recognized for 'Blending the Power of Music and Nature," received the Amy Angell Collier Montague Medal for its "outstanding community programming showcasing the power of music and nature.

"The other medal recipients were conservationist and filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg, green building pioneer Robert J. Berkebile, champion golfer Jack Nicklaus for his pioneering practices in golf course design; floral designer and teacher Carole Maida Bailey; garden preservationist and scholar Staci L. Catron, leader of the new perennial movement Roy Diblik; sustainable landscape architect and educator Darrel Morrison; endangered species photographer Carlton Ward Jr. and the Ohio Sea Grant and Ohio State University's Stone Lab for its clean water research and educational leadership.

Nominated by Boston's Chestnut Hill Garden Club, the award recognized the orchestra's commitment to "community engagement programs set in outdoor parks, as well as its horticultural education and conservation of Tanglewood" and its continued support of Frederick Law Olmsted’s Emerald Necklace, the chain of parks that stretches from Boston Common to Franklin Park.

“While our iconic McKim, Mead and White Hall built in 1900 is known as one of the truly great music halls of the world, many of our most important performances take place outside of Symphony Hall and are designed for concert-goers to experience great music in the beauty of the natural environment," said Barbara Hostetter, BSO board of trustees chair, said of the award in a news release. "Symphonic music and nature pair well. Each has the power to generate a deep emotional connection without words. And we see over the centuries musical expression was often inspired by Mother Nature’s finest landscapes.”

Chestnut Hill's nomination was supported by a letter from cellist, Berkshire resident and frequent BSO guest performer Yo-Yo Ma.

“I believe deeply that the human ability to survive and thrive into the future will depend on how deeply we cultivate our relationship with the natural world. I also believe that in its music, the Boston Symphony Orchestra captures and transmits the very essence of the connection between nature and human nature ... Listening to music in this beautiful setting of ancient trees, hemlock hedges and hidden gardens creates a seamless whole that celebrates nature," Ma wrote in his letter of support. "It makes us aware of a much larger world while sharpening our senses to the immediacy of our environment. I revel in these forever-magical moments and look forward each summer to repeating them and sharing them with family and friends.”