A small barrel-type cactus was the first houseplant I ever had. It was a gift from a family friend. I was about 10 years old and wasn’t sure of the meaning of the gift. Was I perceived as a spiny or a dry, colorless character? No matter, I enjoyed the plant and had it for many years but abandoned it when I went off to college.

Currently, Thanksgiving and Christmas cacti have been mainstays in our houseplant collection for many years, but we have only one spiny cactus and that goes by the common name, rat tail cactus ... Hmm, again, a gift from a friend. Earlier this year, I resurrected my interest in spiny cacti after seeing some miniature specimens at Ward’s Nursery in Great Barrington. At first, I bought only two, but my interest was piqued. So, I went back and bought three more.

Rather than grow these as individual specimens, four of the purchased cacti were planted in a large but shallow bowl-type flower pot. The goal was to create a miniature desert with some rocks spotted among the plants. While one doesn’t have to go to that extreme, a cactus growing singly in a pot can be quiet attractive. Perhaps the best part is that it needs little care, a benefit for those who have little time to attend to houseplants.

The nature of the potting soil for growing cacti is crucial. It must be well-drained, retaining water for no more than a day or two after watering. A proper mix can be created by simply combining regular potting soil with an equal amount of coarse sand or preferably grit, such as poultry grit. Beyond using the proper soil, caring for cacti is best described as benign neglect. Watering typically does not need to be applied more often than once every 2 or 3 weeks, even less often during the winter months. However, if the plant appears to shrivel a bit, then water more often. Our rat tail cactus has sometimes gone a month without watering and it is doing well. If placed outdoors for the summer, it is likely that no watering is needed as Mother Nature will take care of it.

Sunlight is also important, especially in winter. Plants should be placed in a window with southern exposure and with full sunlight. As for fertilizer, an application of a general-purpose houseplant fertilizer once in the spring and again in summer is plenty. Frankly, I don’t want my cacti to grow too fast. Interestingly, when moved outdoors this summer, the plants did grow beyond my expectations and beyond my desire to keep the plants small.

Give cacti a try if looking for low-maintenance houseplants.

Since cacti don’t need much of one’s attention, that leaves more time for these late-season tasks:

Prepare bare spots in the lawn for seeding by loosening and raking the soil. Seeding is best done in September, but it can still be done in late fall by a method called dormant seeding. Once daytime temperatures drop at least to the low 40s and 30s with nighttime temperatures routinely below freezing, scatter the seed onto the prepared soil and then cover the spots with straw. The seed will germinate next spring.

Dig the hole now before the ground freezes if planning to have a living Christmas tree this year. Place the dug soil in buckets for storage in a warm place until needed. In the meantime, fill the hole with leaves and cover with a tarp. Do not plan to keep a live tree indoors for more than a week.

Get the materials, e.g. metal or wooden posts and burlap, for setting up windbreaks to protect evergreens and other shrubs exposed to the drying effects of winter winds.

Plan to tie up flimsy branches of shrubs such as arborvitae with strips of burlap to keep them from breaking under the weight of heavy snow. Tie one end of the burlap strip to the base of the trunk. Then wrap the burlap around the plant like a candy cane, tucking branches up and under the wrap. Continue wrapping to the top of the plant.

Plant garlic now with the individual cloves set 3 inches deep and 6 to 8 inches apart in rows 18 inches apart. Yes, some have already planted their garlic but I wait until the end of October or early November when nighttime temperatures are consistently below 40 F. Planting too soon often results in the cloves sending up shoots this fall. These shoots will be damaged or killed with hard freezes and subsequently reduce growth and bulb size next year. On the other hand, soil temperatures are still warm enough to promote root growth. After a hard freeze, place a 4-to-6-inch deep layer of straw over the planting.

Cut stems of parsley, chives, marjoram, and tarragon growing outdoors, Rinse the herbs, dry them, and then place them in a plastic bag for freezing. No blanching is needed.

Drain garden hoses and bring them in for winter. Also, close the shut-off valve for each outdoor faucet and then drain the faucets.

Well, I am drained and that wraps up the Garden Journal. Thanks to the editors at The Eagle and to all readers who have followed Garden Journal over the years. Keep gardening for it brings joy and good health.