Through the summer I have often sung the praises of deadheading annual flowers as a means of keeping them blooming. However, at this time of year my tune changes.
The reason is that many annual flowers are giving us the opportunity to save some time and money. How? By letting the plants self-sow. In other words, leave the flowers alone; let them go to full maturity and drop their seed to the ground. The seeds which drop to the soil will remain dormant through winter and then germinate in spring to give us another season of colorful flowers. The emerging seedlings may be left in place or transplanted to the desired location.
Too many tomatoes, but not enough time to can them? Try dehydrating them — they'll take up less space
I first became aware of this little trick many decades ago after noticing some love-in-the-mist (Nigella) plants coming into flower. The plants were situated at the edge of our gravel driveway, several feet away from where they had been planted and grew the previous year. This should not have been surprising since this is what annual weeds do and why I spend so much of my time on hands and knees weeding. Perhaps I had also been weeding out many self-sown annual flowers in my angst to have weed-free flower beds.
Not all annual flowers will produce viable seed or seed that will survive our winters. Non-hybrid varieties typically self-sow successfully. Among the flowers which I’ve seen come up year after year from seeds dropped to the ground include sunflowers, calendula, nasturtium, cornflower coreopsis, love-in-a-mist, cosmos, nasturtium and cleome.
It’s not just in flower gardens where you are likely to find plants that self-sow. Anyone who has planted dill and allowed it to flower and set seed will find seedlings all over the garden the following year. Other herbs that self-sow are cilantro, chives, fennel, borage and basil.
One site where I often see self-sowing is around my compost bins. The bins are nothing more than cylinders of galvanized metal fencing about 2 to 3 feet wide. I have several of these, some currently being filled and others which were filled last year with kitchen and garden wastes. Poking through the wire on one of the older bins are tomato plants, obviously growing from tomato residue from preparation of tomato sauce and juice last year. Those plants are thriving on the decomposed materials in the bin and have produced an abundance of fruit. Protruding through the wire of another bin are the vines of birdhouse gourds. These have developed from the seeds in old gourds which were discarded there last fall. The vines have several HUGE gourds on them at present.
Therefore, don’t be in a rush to pull up all annual flowers and herbs at the end of the growing season. You might even want to toss onto garden soils a few rotten tomatoes not intended for wild parties. By next spring, the emerging seedlings will have you singing a happy tune.
Sing a tune as you engage in these tasks this week:
- Sow seeds of spinach. Most varieties of spinach will reach maturation in as little as 40 days. Early fall frosts will not disrupt their development. Also, sow seeds of other greens such as leaf lettuce, bok choy, mache, arugula and mustard greens.
- Trim the garlic plants which have been drying in the garden shed, basement or garage. Cut off the dried tops leaving about an inch long stem. Store the garlic bulbs in a net bag, e.g. an onion bag or the bags that oranges are often sold. Hang the bags of garlic in a cool and ventilated place. Since onions and garlic emit ethylene gas, do not store them near potatoes since ethylene stimulates sprouting of the potatoes.
- Dig up and move peonies that have not flowered well in their present location. To improve flowering, move the plants to a site with full sun and well-drained soil. If the plants need to be divided, do that now as well. When dividing a peony plant, use a sharp knife to cut the dug clump into sections, each having at least 3 eyes, i.e. pink colored buds.
- Include ornamental grasses on your fall planting schedule. However, try to complete the planting before the end of the month. Grasses such as feather reed grass (Calamagrostis x acutiflora), big bluestem (Andropogon gerardii), and Japanese silver grass (Miscanthus sinensis) add texture and some color to the fall and winter garden. I especially enjoy their swaying movement on gentle breezes. Unfortunately, ornamental grasses planted now will need to be cut back after exposure to a few hard frosts (below 28F) this fall and then covered with a light layer of straw. In future years, that will not be necessary.
- Begin cleanup in perennial borders. Cut back spent flower stems and browned foliage. Toss these into the compost bin. No compost bin? With cleanup in vegetable and flower gardens going on now, this is a good time to start or build a compost bin.
- Discard any house plants that are severely infested with insects, mites or disease. A lot of people like to play doctor to their house plants, but they are taking the risk of infecting other plants by keeping these reservoirs of pests and diseases.
Excuse me, but cursing this list of tasks is not the same as singing a happy tune.