Transitioning to biodegradable pots, like any change in the garden, requires adjustments in watering routines and awareness

The late and legendary football coach, Vince Lombardi, once said: “Mistakes are lessons by which we learn. When you learn the lesson, forget the mistake.” That quote has stuck with me since I first read it many, many years ago. I certainly have learned many lessons from my mistakes but it hasn’t stopped me from making mistakes, despite good intentions.

One of my recent mistakes involves the pots in which I sowed some lettuce seeds. Following through with my intention of using fewer and fewer plastic pots, I sowed lettuce seeds in a batch of 2-inch square fiber pots made of biodegradable material. The lettuce seeds germinated within a few days and began their journey from pot to garden to my stomach. The seedlings were watered each morning along with seedlings of other plants that are in larger biodegradable pots. All were placed in in cold frame where they received direct sunlight. Everything was fine until the morning after a particularly sunny day. That morning when I went to water the seedlings, the lettuce in the smaller pots were severely wilted and did not recover with watering. Seedlings which were in larger fiber pots were OK.

There were several lessons I learned from this mistake. For one, I need to be more aware of the watering needs of plants in such biodegradable pots since the walls of the pots are porous. Moisture readily evaporates through the porous walls. Why the plants in larger pots did not suffer is related to the surface area to volume ratio, that is, the surface area of the pot walls compared to the volume of soil in each pot. With so little soil, moisture quickly evaporates through the porous walls of the smaller pots. In the larger pots, the ratio of surface area of the pots compared to the volume of soil is smaller. Thus the risk of the soil drying is much less.

The next lesson I learned was that if I block the walls of the smaller fiber pots, even a little, the soil is less likely to dry out. The simplest way for me to do this was to place a newly seeded set of the pots snuggly in a non-porous container. Ironically, I placed the biodegradable pots in a repurposed plastic container. That stopped the rapid evaporation of moisture from the soil.

Of course, another lesson is to simply be prepared to water seedlings in fiber pots more frequently.

The biodegradable pots I use are made from wood fibers. Other materials used in the manufacture of such pots include straw, rice hulls, starch, and even cow manure. Biodegradable pots are environmentally-friendly and with the increasing data about the negative impact of plastics on the environment and our health, I’ll continue to transition to such pots.

And now, I’ll transition to some tasks on my gardening to-do list: