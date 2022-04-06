Transitioning to biodegradable pots, like any change in the garden, requires adjustments in watering routines and awareness

The late and legendary football coach, Vince Lombardi, once said: “Mistakes are lessons by which we learn. When you learn the lesson, forget the mistake.” That quote has stuck with me since I first read it many, many years ago. I certainly have learned many lessons from my mistakes but it hasn’t stopped me from making mistakes, despite good intentions.
One of my recent mistakes involves the pots in which I sowed some lettuce seeds. Following through with my intention of using fewer and fewer plastic pots, I sowed lettuce seeds in a batch of 2-inch square fiber pots made of biodegradable material. The lettuce seeds germinated within a few days and began their journey from pot to garden to my stomach. The seedlings were watered each morning along with seedlings of other plants that are in larger biodegradable pots. All were placed in in cold frame where they received direct sunlight. Everything was fine until the morning after a particularly sunny day. That morning when I went to water the seedlings, the lettuce in the smaller pots were severely wilted and did not recover with watering. Seedlings which were in larger fiber pots were OK.
There were several lessons I learned from this mistake. For one, I need to be more aware of the watering needs of plants in such biodegradable pots since the walls of the pots are porous. Moisture readily evaporates through the porous walls. Why the plants in larger pots did not suffer is related to the surface area to volume ratio, that is, the surface area of the pot walls compared to the volume of soil in each pot. With so little soil, moisture quickly evaporates through the porous walls of the smaller pots. In the larger pots, the ratio of surface area of the pots compared to the volume of soil is smaller. Thus the risk of the soil drying is much less.
The next lesson I learned was that if I block the walls of the smaller fiber pots, even a little, the soil is less likely to dry out. The simplest way for me to do this was to place a newly seeded set of the pots snuggly in a non-porous container. Ironically, I placed the biodegradable pots in a repurposed plastic container. That stopped the rapid evaporation of moisture from the soil.
Of course, another lesson is to simply be prepared to water seedlings in fiber pots more frequently.
The biodegradable pots I use are made from wood fibers. Other materials used in the manufacture of such pots include straw, rice hulls, starch, and even cow manure. Biodegradable pots are environmentally-friendly and with the increasing data about the negative impact of plastics on the environment and our health, I’ll continue to transition to such pots.
And now, I’ll transition to some tasks on my gardening to-do list:
- Examine herbaceous perennials in flower borders in order to determine which of the plants, if any, need to be divided. The clues to look for include: a reduction in the size of the blossoms over the past year or two, thinner than normal shoots, which resulted in a floppy plant last growing season, and a dead or bald spot at the center of the plant crown. Soil moisture is good right now, so there is no need to water the soil before digging up the plants. However, in the future, should soils be dry, water must be applied to the soil a day ahead of digging. After digging a plant, the crown is divided using a sharp garden spade or a large knife. The center bald spot should be discarded. Be sure each division has plenty of roots. Replant the divisions in moist soil soon after dividing. If replanting must be delayed, place the plants in a shaded location and keep the roots moistened.
- Prune butterfly bush (Buddleia) by cutting back the woody stems to about a foot in height once some leafy growth is visible on the lower portions of the plant. Dwarf varieties may be cut back a little more severely. Flowers will develop on new growth this summer. By keeping butterfly bushes low with annual pruning, they can be planted in a flower border among herbaceous plants.
- Sharpen mower blades. Grass is just starting to grow and lawns will need mowing soon. Mowing with sharpened blades can reduce water loss from grass plants. Huh? A dull mower blade tends to shred the ends of grass blades and increase the surface area through which water evaporates. Set the cutting height on the mower to 3 inches. By cutting at this higher than usual height allows more leaf surface area for photosynthesis and the productions of plant growth nutrients.
- Apply fertilizer to raspberry plants. Use a 10-10-10 or equivalent fertilizer at a rate of about one pound per 10 feet or row. Other fruit crops will also benefit from fertilizer applications at this time.
- Check yourself carefully for ticks after working outdoors. We have already found both deer ticks and dog ticks on our canine tick transporter. That’s a sure sign that this will be a bad tick year.