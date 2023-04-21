How Berkshire Botanical Garden's flora know when to blossom into flowers

Earth laughs in flowers – Ralph Waldo Emerson
Against the backdrop of eternity, the Earth displays an ever-changing countenance. The harshness of blizzards yields to gentle showers. Inexorably, the cold, dark days of winter succumb to the warmth and light of spring. We welcome the renewal that is spring, a time when sprouts emerge from the softened earth, thrusting toward the sun to grow, over time, to their full ripeness. The vernal equinox has come and gone, and our springtime sprouts have matured to buds, each blossoming when the time is right, precisely as the energizing sun, nourishing rain, and nutrient-rich soil enable our flora to work their magic — by creating flowers!
How do our flora, including our flowering trees, know when a bud should be transformed into a flower? Plants, like humans, have an internal circadian clock by which they know when sunlight is increasing and our days are lengthening. This clock works because proteins, functioning as photoreceptors, are activated by sunlight.
These photoreceptor proteins ever so patiently wait ... wait ... wait, until just the right moment, to signal that it is time to blossom. Triggered by that signal, each plant starts a molecular process that produces in its leaves a protein, known as Flowering Locus T. That protein travels to the tips of shoots, causing molecular changes in cells to begin forming flowers. Now is the time when the circadian clocks of our flora are signaling that sunlight will soon reach its maximum energizing effect, and that our days are approaching some of the longest of the year. And so, we take joy in the efflorescence of Berkshire Botanical Garden’s more than 3,000 plant species in our many display gardens covering 24 acres.
If that scientific explanation is too much in the weeds (so to speak), just rejoice in the enchanting splendor of our rich pallet of flowers by ambling along BBG’s gardens (or your own garden, for that matter), stopping as frequently as you wish. Linger as you really focus on flowers that appeal to you, and not only by taking a quick photo. Take in the experience — deeply. As you do experience this dazzling beauty, think of the Buddha’s observation that “if we could see the miracle of a single flower clearly, our whole life would change.”
Come to our gardens frequently, because each plant’s circadian clock is set to blossom in its own good time. Each flower is ephemeral, emblematic of the transience of all things, so while some flowers are blossoming, others are fading, replenishing the soil, in an ongoing cycle. No two visits to BBG's magnificent gardens are ever the same.
IF YOU GO
What: Remarkable Flora, Memorable Greek Myths and Surprising Etymologies: A Romp through the Berkshire Botanical Garden.
What: Talk by Stewart Edelstein, author of "An Alphabetical Romp through the Flora of Berkshire Botanical Garden: from Agave to Zinnia." This talk will enhance your every visit to our 24 acres of magnificent gardens.
When: 11 a.m. April 22
Where: Berkshire Botanical Garden, 5 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge
Cost: $12; $10, nonmembers
Information and tickets: 413-298-3926, berkshirebotanical.org