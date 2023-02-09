Come the dark, cold, gray days of February, the mailbox fills with glossy, colorful catalogues from nurseries, plant farms, seed stores and garden centers offering a glimpse of the best and the most brilliant of flowers, shrubs and trees to grace your landscape. We dream not only of finding new and unusual shrubs to place here and there, especially ones that are distasteful to the local, ever-growing herd of deer, but also of organizing the beds to produce flowers to cut all through the spring and summer.
Today, there are thousands and thousands of species, subspecies, varieties and cultivars to choose from. Many of our ornamental flowers and plants were collected from far away places with strange sounding names and cultivated for our gardening pleasure: daffodils and snapdragons came from the Iberian Peninsula, rhododendrons from the Himalayas, hyacinths from Turkey, tulips from central Asia, amaryllis from that very rich botanical paradise, South Africa.
A new book, “Wild Edens: The History and Habitat of Our Most-Loved Garden Plants,” by Toby Musgrave and Chris Gardner, takes us through the history of these ornamentals. The book is divided into eight regions that capture the six floristic kingdoms: Holarctic (boreal), Neotropical, Paleotropical, South African, Australian and Antarctic. The authors write: “Our aim is to present the plants in a new light — growing in their native habitat and in their uncultivated plant associations; to offer a selection of plants that should be more widely cultivated than they are currently; and to recommend some of the finest locations where the plants may be seen in the wild.”
Who knew that botanists, professional and amateur, travel around the world to see not only common plants in their native habitat, but also to find and photograph rare and unusual ones as well? This is much the same as birders who pack up binoculars, scopes and waterproof clothing and wander the world looking for species new to us. Whether they are common or rare is immaterial. Danny and I usually take a wildflower field guide to the areas we are visiting. No birds, no problem. Just look around and see what’s growing, what’s blooming. At one time I thought that learning about flowers, shrubs and trees would be simpler than learning about birds.
Was I wrong! There are approximately 20,000 bird species, but to really get to know a species takes time and often the birds do not cooperate. Just at that moment when you get the bird into focus, it flies away, disappears over the horizon, perches behind the leaf curtain, hides in the shadows, flies to the top of a nearby tree only to be silhouetted by a glaring sun or morphs into a pigeon or house sparrow.
On the other hand, there are an estimated 320,000 plant species on Earth. So, I thought since they are more or less stationary and do not fly away and disappear into the sunset, it would be fairly easy to learn about them one by one. Not! Even if you have a field guide to a particular area, sly and capricious plants may move in under cover of darkness and take up residence far from their native shores.
Or a treasured plant from another country may escape your flower bed confines and waft away in the wind or get carried by an animal to volunteer elsewhere. In Tasmania where we’ve visited Danny’s cousins a number of times, pampas grass (just show me a patch of soil and I’ll grow) dotted the hillsides. This escapee insinuated itself into native habitats plants and scooped up all the nutrients. The Tasmanians successfully removed all these tall graceful grass plants from the island.
Also, many plants look like one another. Those goldenrods? More than 50 species and subspecies may decorate our roadsides.
In 2017, an archaeological dig at Luxor, Egypt, uncovered a funerary with the first formal garden dating from 1990-1980 BCE. Not only were various indications of formal gardens carved on walls in this same area, but there is evidence of plants being transported from India and South Africa. In 300 BCE, Theophrastus, a Greek botanist, wrote the "Historia Plantarum," a 10-volume set of plant anatomy, reproduction and classification for 500 families. One of the volumes, "Trees and Shrubs from Abroad," describes the species that were imported from other regions.
So from the earliest of times, long before Linnaeus set about classifying the living world, long before the Europeans explored new territories and brought home seeds, bulbs, corms and sample specimens, common and exotic flora were traded from hither and thither and groomed to become our agricultural, medicinal and ornamental plants. It’s a wonder that botanists can tell where a plant originated.
"Wild Edens" is lavishly illustrated with exquisite floral photographs and detailed plates published in the late 1700s in The Curtis’s Botanical Magazine, but, with the wealth of information presented, it is more than a beautiful coffee table book with so much historical information. Yet it is not a field guide that pinpoints anatomical details such as pinnate leaves, square stems, insignificant florets, for identifying a species. Also it is way too heavy to carry along on a field trip.
After describing the history of a region’s plants, the authors include their own experiences with those plants. At the end of each section, the authors present a mini travelogue, Floral Hotspots … where to find certain exquisite and exotic plants (orchids that look like colorful wild creatures’ faces) or maybe common but thriving native plants (hillsides carpeted with scarlet tulips). Many of these hotspots are national parks around the world, places where industry will not destroy them.
Here in the U.S., the Pacific Northwest is one of our hotspots. Two plants mentioned in Yosemite are Erysimum capitatum, the common wallflower, which is orange, and Sarcodes Sanguinea, the snow plant, red as blood, that we found and photographed when we were there.
On a cold winter’s day as you sit and watch the birds at the feeders, you might put this book on your lap and dream.