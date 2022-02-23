Mourning doves are commonly hunted in 41 states, but are protected in Massachusetts

READER QUESTION

Q: Suddenly, we have mourning doves, not many, four or five in a small flock feeding on seed that falls to the ground and after it snows. I toss a little out for them that they eat if the squirrels don’t get it all first. The gray juncos also came by once and joined in. They are small but not afraid to chase the doves. A co-worker told me that in the south they are hunted! Is this true? That is so sad — they are sweet birds.

— Peter C., Pittsfield

A: Mourning doves are commonly hunted across much of the United States, 41 states in all, but they're protected in Massachusetts. (Doves including the mourning dove are considered game birds in other states.) And they are also not hunted (legally) in Alaska, Connecticut, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Vermont.

It’s common to see two mourning doves with each other. They usually mate for life. And for several years we had a pair constantly with each other except during nesting time. They, for the most part, stand true to the title monogamous. This winter we have two doves constantly with one another, that is until last week when a single dove joined the couple. I wonder if it might be an offspring from last season. And while there are three, the loaner does not stay quite as close as the couple does.

I read somewhere that they may be even found in the Mojave Desert. They are commonly found in the contiguous United States and even southern Canada and northern Mexico.

They, like many other species, have a variety of names including American mourning dove, turtle dove, and rain dove, And, regardless of being hunted there are more than 20 million of them. I have never seen one on a bird feeder except for a 2-foot plywood platform a foot above the ground, or my deck if you want to call it a bird feeder. They appear happy feeding from the ground.

Linda S. in Lenox wrote: “I’ve been enjoying your column and especially the bluebird discussions. We have bluebirds every winter at our home in Lenox. This year, I spotted them in early December (usually I see them at the end of January). We hooked them right away by putting out mealworms every morning and we are fortunate to have anywhere from six to nine each day. We have two nesting boxes, but they don’t appear to use them. I had been feeding the bluebirds on our deck rail, but an early robin came along last year and not only was like a Hoover snagging all the mealworms, but also was very aggressive to the bluebirds. He would dive-bomb the bluebirds in flight and went from a welcome sign of spring to be an unwanted guest. I had been feeding the bluebirds on our deck rail, but an early robin came along last year and not only was like a Hoover snagging all of the mealworms, but also was very aggressive to the bluebirds. He would dive-bomb the bluebirds in flight and went from a welcome sign of spring to be an unwanted guest."

Maureen S. in Pittsfield commented: “We have been growing mealworms for our son’s lizard but it died recently so we have been putting them out to feed the birds, robins mostly. I was surprised to see the bluebirds found them instead. We never expected to see them either. We fashioned a clear toss-out plastic drink cup that we fashioned to be short with a back that we nailed to a tree. It worked! Unfortunately, the birds eat them faster than we can grow them though. And now the bluebirds have gone elsewhere. Maybe they will come back.”