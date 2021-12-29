Thom Smith's picks for the best resources to identify birds at your feeder

Q: This is our second year feeding the birds and last winter was slow. This year is better. We have a couple bird feeders and as you mentioned we stocked with finch seed and sunflower seeds. And there are about five different birds, with a few new ones that I have not found the names yet. I misplaced the column that gave out the computer program that aided in naming the birds. Can you give that out again? I think it might be a fun game searching for the names. I wonder how you get the names of new birds?
— Mary Anne S., Vermont
A: Through the years I have gathered enough bird knowledge to make a somewhat knowledgeable idea where to begin looking in one of my bird books (more a little later). If that doesn’t work, I will inquire among birding friends what it might be. Although, often as not. I look through a favorite book like "The Sibley Guide to Birds" written and illustrated by David Allen Sibley. The reason I go to this book is because it shows species in various plumages, with different geographic variations. And nearly every species showing in flight, and maps showing winter and summer views, and more. And it includes 810 species! Some books show just the summer plumage of individuals, and that is not helpful to me.
The program Merlin Bird ID that I mentioned can be downloaded either from the App Store or on Google Play. You can run it on many cellphones or computers. And best of all, it is free!
Q: How many woodpeckers are found in Berkshire County? I have had four over the years: the hairy, downy, flicker and pileated — all in our yard. What ones have you seen?
— Eddy, Adams
A: If you are asking in and beyond our yard(s), yet still in Berkshire County, I have seen red-headed, red-bellied, yellow-bellied sapsucker, downy, hairy, northern flicker, and pileated.
Readers' comments
Nancy S. writes: "[Here is a photograph of] a squirrel at the supposedly squirrel-deterring hot pepper seed cake I was given.”
Patrick P, of Pittsfield, writes: “Here are some comments on Cedar Waxwings. We have several berry shrubs of several kinds but I don’t know the names and two small crab apple trees, and the waxwings like them enough to visit recently in rain and snow. The flock is going to eat all in the next few days, I bet. I recall once seeing many of them, maybe close to one hundred feeding in large shrubs at Pittsfield High School. It is a miracle if a few didn’t fly into those large windows so close by. And once during the summer as a youngster with a group visiting at the Bird Sanctuary in Lenox there was a mulberry tree and there were waxwings eating and feeding not only young birds but once and a while each other!"
Caroline, of North Adams, writes: “I wrote to you after you first mentioned the junco birds were at your house feeder saying that I don’t see any of them then, and now I have a fair number of junco birds feeding every day, mostly in morning and late in afternoon, rarely during the early afternoon. Since the first few that has changed, there is a flock of 17 or so coming every day now. They mostly take seed from the ground, but a few go to a hanging seed feeder also. I think you mentioned that you were surprised when first having them at your hanging feeders."
NaturewWatch would enjoy knowing if an of its readers have included any environmental improvement thoughts in their resolutions, like energy saving?