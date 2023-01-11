columnist

Thom Smith, NatureWatch columnist.

House Sparrow Deterant.JPG

A bluebird house outfitted with makeshift wire can actually deter house sparrows while welcoming bluebirds.

Q: We have a bluebird house that we bought about four years ago and never had success with the bluebirds.

Modal

Email Thom Smith at Naturewatch41@gmail.com or write him care of The Berkshire Eagle, 75 South Church St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.