Q: We have a bluebird house that we bought about four years ago and never had success with the bluebirds.
Email Thom Smith at Naturewatch41@gmail.com or write him care of The Berkshire Eagle, 75 South Church St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Q: We have a bluebird house that we bought about four years ago and never had success with the bluebirds.
Email Thom Smith at Naturewatch41@gmail.com or write him care of The Berkshire Eagle, 75 South Church St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.