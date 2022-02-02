Is that a wren at my backyard bird feeder? It could be, but it's most likely a female house finch

Q: I’ve had this bald-headed cardinal coming to my feeders for about a month now. When I first saw it I thought for sure it was doomed because of the several below zero nights we’ve had, but somehow it is surviving. I saw it again just yesterday. Do you have any idea what has caused the loss of it’s head feathers?

— Mary C., Pittsfield

A: No one knows for sure what causes baldness in birds. And often in the literature that I read, the condition has not been well studied. Fortunately, in most cases new head feathers grow within a few weeks. In the past I would answer with mites or lice or nutritional factors and leave it at that. Also in the past, and only rarely, I have had this question for both cardinal and blue jays (different times of course). And through the years apparently mites and lice, as well as scabby coating on the skin is less mentioned. Abnormal molts are often the cause and usually lasts not much longer than a week, and rarely if ever during the winter.

If anyone has more recent thoughts let me know.

READER COMMENTS:

Sue A. wrote: “Today has been a wonderful day to watch the backyard birds. I have a small yard but it’s bound by woods and tall brush, a perfect place for nesting. I have counted and taken pictures of 12 species from chickadees to two pair of cardinals, blue jays, gold finches, nuthatches, juncos, titmice, house finches, scads of wrens or finches, I’m not sure, a downy woodpecker and a beautiful red bellied. I’m in my late 70s and now fighting pneumonia so these birds have kept me upbeat and happy to be alive.”

NatureWatch: I wish you the best of health! The “wrens” are no doubt female house finches. The expected, though uncommon wren is the Carolina wren and is one of the recent arrivals here. The first record in The Berkshires was in the summer of 1931, in Williamstown, and not again until 1945 in Becket. The first nesting was in 1945 in Stockbridge, and the male remained throughout the winter. It was not seen here again until 1975, in North Adams, and one remained through December. Although their numbers have increased during the winter, they are reduced in numbers following severe extreme weather (maybe like what we are or have just had). And they may also reduce in numbers for a few years following bad winter weather. Carolina wrens are exciting breeding birds in this region, nesting in different places like a fallen pail, and a cardboard box on a garage work bench, in a clothespin bag, hanging planters on a clothesline, inside a sneaker, mail box, tin can in a barn, paint can in a shed, hanging planter on a front porch.

At this season the other wren could be the winter wren, though it has only been recorded during December, January, and February and rarely. It nests in places like Mount Greylock and cool places like Wizard’s Glen in Dalton. And I wouldn’t expect one at a feeder.

The house finch — is what I suspect you had and confused with a wren — was a native bird of the Southwest that arrived in the East when a New York pet shop owner who had been selling them illegally released his stock in 1940 to escape prosecution. They began to colonize the suburbs of New York and Long Island and spread throughout the East. It was first found in Berkshire County in Sheffield (Ashley Falls) in 1955. According to my Life List, my first one was seen at a feeder on Thomas Island, in Pittsfield, on Jan. 12, 1968. Today they continue to be seen at feeders and when empty, look for them in open woods, and brushy fields. And at bird feeders they argue with house sparrows, and in fact will challenge just about any bird in the neighborhood feeder. They have taken pretty much the whole of North America from coast to coast.

Nancy M. S. wrote: “Watched a female bluebird at a hulled sunflower seed feeder in Adams yesterday! I was a bluebird monitor for Cornell for years at that property and had many broods, but never, ever saw one in January nor when it was this cold. I know they are seen in south county in winter, but this was a real surprise. I hope she uses one of the bluebird boxes to roost in.”

NatureWatch: Bluebirds are around in the winter, and a few were here in our yard at the beginning of last week in the crabapple tree with cedar waxwings and robins, as the two latter were on and off for maybe the two previous weeks also. I just put the binoculars on the tree and would say there may be about 20 percent to 25 percent of the small fruits left, so all three may be back to continue feeding. We never thought the bluebirds would make it through this terrible below zero weather either. I'm wishing them well. Other enthusiast bird feeders are also feeding freeze-dried mealworms often found at where wild bird supplies are offered. A few people even purchase living mealworms at pet shops to offer bluebirds. And you may be right on wishing that your female bluebird is making use of a bluebird box during the below zero and windy nights too. We have a bluebird nesting box fastened to the trunk of the crab apple tree and keep an eye on it during the winter to see if any birds use it.

BLACK SQUIRREL SURVEY UNDERWAY

To readers who may have missed last week’s column, Naturewatch is conducting a survey of black squirrel sightings. If you do see one or more, please send to Naturewatch41@gmail.com with your name, and town, date and number of melanistic (black) gray squirrels seen! Thank you!