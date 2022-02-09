Red-winged blackbirds have been spotted at backyard feeders in the Berkshires. Is this a sign of an early spring?

READER QUESTION

Q: Jan. 30, 2022. I've seen a red-winged blackbird for the past 4 days feeding on sunflower seeds on my platform feeder. Living on Ashmere Lake, they are frequent spring, summer and fall visitors, but this is the earliest I've ever seen one. Do you think it has been here all winter or an early arrival? I've heard red-winged blackbirds are the most reliable sign of spring, even more so than robins.

— Chris T., Hinsdale

A: This is the earliest I have heard from readers yet. However, our go-to-resource "Annotated List of the Birds of Berkshire County Massachusetts," by David St. James (2007), mentions “Small pockets of birds can be found along river valleys and occasionally at feeders in winter.” And Bartlett Hendricks’ most up-to-date "Birds of Berkshire County," Third edition 1999, says, “Redwings often occur at feeders in winter, and some have survived, as well as a few in swamps.” And his 1950 edition states, “These blackbirds are fairly hardy and have been found in winter in Lee and Pittsfield.” And his graph indicated sightings beginning in the last third of January, and all of February.

NATUREWATCH'S COMMENT:

Bluebirds are around, and a few were here at the beginning a week or so in the crabapple tree in our yard with cedar waxwings and robins. My thought is that they are far stronger than we thought. And I, too, hope they find decent cover or even a nesting box to keep out of the extreme weather throughout the nights. The fact is, there is an increasing winter population although it has been a while since we have had a winter like this one, groundhog or not.

BLACK SQUIRREL SIGHTINGS

Comments from a few readers reporting black squirrels (and exciting wild finds in their yards):

Jan. 24

Vickie N., of Dalton, writes: “We have two black squirrels, and they visit daily. They have been in our back yard for several years though this is the first time I've submitted information. For the record, we have counted two flattened in the road, one on our street, and one on South Street just a little way from our street (both in prior years, which is to say there are likely more than we are aware of). Thank you for doing this count!"

Jan. 27

Jamie H., Great Barrington writes: “As for black squirrels: they're pretty abundant here in our little corner of Housatonic. I saw three this morning (Jan. 27) at one point, either foraging under the bird feeders or in the adjacent woods. They've increased during the 20 years we've been in this neighborhood.

Speaking of bird feeding. Finally got around to discovering the fun of putting out dried mealworms in one of the tray feeders. This has led to 3 bluebirds being regulars this winter, along with a couple of Carolina wrens. Chickadees and titmice love them too, and juncos will feed on the smaller pieces occasionally, especially if they're on the ground. A bit pricier than the black oil and white proso millet I also put out, but worth it.

We've also had a rabbit or two hanging around the yard for the past 2 years — hadn't ever been here before that. Have observed one apparently feeding on the millet by the bird feeders in the early morning (keeping company with the juncos & doves).”

Jan. 31

Julie, of Williamstown, writes: “Your article on black squirrels caught my attention. Last week was an exciting one for me with nature 'watching' on my property. On Monday Jan. 24, I had a black squirrel on my deck snacking on sunflowers. He joined the red squirrels and the gray, gray squirrels. On Wednesday, Jan. 26, I had five cedar waxwings feasting on berries on a vine: two males and three females. Thursday, Jan. 27, about 5 p.m., a bobcat sauntered through our yard. He/she was beautiful. We were able to get a really good look. The coyotes were very vocal last week as well, with them even making a ruckus one morning at about 10 a.m. I had never heard them during the day.”

In another mail she wrote, “Apparently, I've become too accustomed to all of the wonderful wildlife I see on our property. Deer, bear, fox, opossums (haven't seen one in a while though) and groundhogs. And I love it all! 18 cedar waxwings this afternoon. The downy and hairy have always been here, but the red bellied pair only three years. It's a hoot in the summer watching the lazy hairy babies insisting that frazzled mom feed them.”

Feb. 3

Susan M., Cheshire, MA, wrote, “We have fed the birds and clowns (squirrels) every year since we moved here in fall 1979. We hope that maintaining a healthy bird population will help save us from the mosquitoes and black flies come spring. There are just a few who are year-round residents. They are great entertainment for us, kids, and our strictly indoor cats. There's not much funnier than a cat and squirrel nose-to-nose through the slider window. And one spring ,when I failed to take down the feeders early enough there was a huge black fuzzy guy who came to visit one windy, noisy night. So windy, that our dogs did not hear him reach up 8 feet and haul himself up to the deck and over the railing (there were NO stairs), but the evidence of claw marks, bent shepherd's crooks and mangled feeders was left behind.

The downy and hairy have always been here, but the red bellied pair [have only been here] 3 years. It's a hoot in the summer watching the lazy hairy babies insisting that a frazzled mom feed them. [And yes, we have black squirrels here, too.]"