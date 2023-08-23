Spring bulbs are best planted in the fall. Here's what to look for when selecting bulbs for your garden

This is the season to shop for hardy spring-flowering bulbs!
The growers — mostly in the Netherlands — dug the bulbs from the sandy soil of their nursery fields in early summer, cleaned them and stored them in cool, dark, dry conditions over the summer. And September is when they start shipping them to retailers and customers. If you purchase your bulbs by mail, August is the time to place your order. Procrastinate and you are likely to find your favorite varieties sold out. Of course, if you prefer to buy your bulbs from local garden centers, you’ll have to wait until they set out the boxes in early fall.
I generally prefer to order spring-flowering bulbs over the internet, as that is where I find the broadest selection of different types. In addition, the chances that the bulbs have been stored in the proper conditions until shipment are good, especially if you buy from one of the companies that import the bulbs from the Netherlands themselves.
There is a disadvantage to this method of shopping, however, and that is I cannot inspect the bulbs before I buy. In fact, I have sometimes received shipments of bulbs that were soft, withered or moldy. Typically, a call to customer service will result in reimbursement for such unhealthy bulbs, but by the time you have worked this out, it’s often too late to secure replacements in time for the current planting season.
The alternative, shopping at local retailers, offers the advantage that you can make sure to pick healthy bulbs from the boxes. Making your own choices also allows you to select the biggest bulbs, and bigger bulbs typically translate into a better bloom the following spring. The disadvantage of going to local retailers is that the bulbs, while out on display, are exposed to less-than-ideal conditions. For example, the ambient temperature in the sales room is almost sure to be too warm, as hardy bulbs do best in a 45 F temperature when dormant.
Dormant bulbs also fare better when not exposed to light (in nature, after all, they would be underground). Finally, careless handling by other customers may have bruised or otherwise injured the bulbs.
When shopping for bulbs locally, I usually make sure to patronize smaller, local garden centers or other businesses that specialize in plants. I also try to shop early, both because the selection of bulbs is better then and because the bulbs will have suffered less exposure to heat and light.
The key to shopping for hardy bulbs, whatever source you choose, is knowing how to recognize the best quality. Above all, you want a healthy bulb. Pressing gently will reveal if a bulb is soft; that is typically a sign of disease or decay. Withered bulbs should also be rejected. Compare the weight of different bulbs of the same type and size; a lightweight bulb is a symptom of dehydration.
Size should also be considered when it comes to bulbs. When ordering online or by mail, look for information about the circumference of the bulbs on offer, which is usually listed in centimeters and in a range, as “16/18” or “12/+”. Vendors often offer smaller bulbs as “Landscaper Special” or some similar locution at bargain prices. If these smaller bulbs are of a type that performs reliably as a perennial in your region, as narcissuses do throughout much of the Northeastern United States, it may be worth your while to plant them in your garden and wait for the bulbs to grow in size over time. For planting in a prominent spot in your garden, though, stick with the larger, premium bulbs which will deliver larger, showier flowers.
When you get the bulbs home, or when they arrive in the mail, keep them healthy until planting time by storing them in a cool, frost-free, dark, and dry place such as your basement. Plant them when the air temperature cools outside — it should remain below 50 F — and the soil temperature drops to 55 F. Timely planting gives the bulbs more opportunity to spread their roots, but procrastinators will find that planting later, up until the soil freezes, will still produce flowers the following spring.