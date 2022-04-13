Pests and diseases can be difficult to deal with in the garden, but there are ways to work around them.

In columns of the past few weeks I have discussed the pleasures and learning experiences that come from gardening. However, I must admit there are some frustrations as well. Often these frustrations relate to whimsical weather, something about which we have little control. Nevertheless, I can often work around the problems that it causes in our landscape and garden.

Judicious pruning of trees and shrubs helps reduce some potential damage from winds; delayed planting or using cold protection devices such as cloches protects plants from spring frosts; and creating raised beds allows for planting or seed sowing despite prolonged wet weather. On the other hand, pest and disease problems can be more difficult to deal with, thus resulting in considerable frustration. Three that come to mind now include spongy moth (formerly known as gypsy moth), needle blights of white pine, and boxwood blight.

SPONGY MOTHS

Spongy moth was quite a problem here in western Massachusetts last year and caused considerable defoliation of trees, mostly oaks. This was obvious even to the non-gardener and casual traveler who witnessed the vast array of leafless trees in local forests and across ridge tops.

It is still early to predict how abundant spongy moths will be this year but I have been seeing their light tan colored egg masses on the bark of oaks in our yard and throughout the neighborhood. The egg masses are typically near the base of the tree trunks and can be scraped off, but some may be higher on the trunks and out of reach. There is some hope that the combination of weather and a fungal pathogen may bring about the demise of the caterpillars. The fungus which attacks the young caterpillars is heavily dependent on rainfall in May and June. Should the current pattern of frequent rains persist into next month when the caterpillars hatch out, spongy moth may not be much of a problem this year. In addition, there is also a virus which attacks the caterpillars, especially when the population of the moth is very high.

NEEDLE BLIGHT DISEASE

Another concern for gardeners is the occurrence of needle blight diseases on eastern white pine, the second most common tree in Massachusetts forests. Only red maple surpasses white pine in numbers. White pine is also a popular tree in home landscapes in rural areas. In recent years, white pine has been subject to infection by needle blight diseases.

A key symptom of these diseases is the browning and shedding of second and third year needles of white pine in May and June. Ultimately, this needle loss will bring about the demise of a pine tree, especially one that is stressed. Currently, the best option for preventing these diseases is good cultural practices. This includes watering during prolonged drought spells, application of a high nitrogen and phosphorous fertilizer to promote stem and root growth, ample distance from other trees and shrubs to allow more exposure to sunlight and less root competition, and a mulched, grass-free zone around the tree.

BOXWOOD BLIGHT

Next, there is boxwood blight, a relatively new disease to the U.S., first observed in Connecticut in 2011, and more recently in Massachusetts. The symptoms include brown spots with dark borders on the leaves, eventually turning the leaves completely brown before dropping, and black lesions on the stems. Ultimately total defoliation occurs, leading to death of the plant. While application of fungicides may save the infected plant, the best option in my opinion is to plant only blight resistant varieties. When shopping for boxwood, ask for such varieties.

ALLIUM LEAFMINER

And if these problems weren’t enough to ruin your sleep, another recent pest in these parts is one which appears in the vegetable garden. It is the allium leafminer. The adult flies of this pest are now emerging from pupae that spent the winter either in remnants of last year’s onion, shallots, scallion, and leek crops or in the soil where these vegetables grew last year. The flies will lay their eggs in the leaves of newly transplanted seedlings of onion family members from now through May. The eggs hatch into tiny larvae which then tunnel their way down to the bulbs. This creates opportunities for rot-causing fungi to enter the plants. A second generation of the leafminer occurs in mid-September. I’ve found this generation to be most devastating after having my entire leek crop ruined the past two years. One option for controlling this pest is to cover transplanted seedlings with row coverts or fine netting.

Woe is me!

While there are some frustrations with respect to gardening, there is always hope. I hope these tasks on your to-do list this Easter weekend: