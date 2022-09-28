“Two heads are better than one.” That phrase is thought to date back to the early 1500s and appeared in books related to interpretations of biblical proverbs. Though I am not a historian nor have any proof, I suspect it was actually expressed by a gardener who grew cabbage. In fact, it could be said that five heads are better than one, for that is what I have now on a few cabbage plants which were first decapitated in mid-August.

I learned early in my life, not quite back to 1500, that if I left a cabbage plant intact after harvesting the primary head the plant would produce additional heads from buds at the base of the oldest leaves. Most of these heads will become firm and just as tasty as the primary head. Though they may be too small for making stuffed cabbage leaves, they can be used in soups, slaw, stir-fry, and many other recipes. Of course, another option after harvesting the primary head is to pinch out all but one of these lateral buds. If this is done early enough in the summer, this remaining bud will develop into a head equal to or almost as large as that of the one first harvested.

This feature is not unique to cabbage. Most veteran gardeners know that broccoli plants left intact after harvesting the main head will produce many smaller side shoots all summer long. We are still harvesting these smaller heads. They are just as flavorful as the main head was.

Though they don’t form heads as do cabbage and broccoli plants, there are other spring-planted vegetables that can be kept productive through much if not all of the growing season. These are commonly referred to as “cut and come again” vegetables. They are typically leafy plants that produce a rosette or circle of leaves, with the newest leaves arising at the center of the rosette. Leaf lettuce, chard, kale, and spinach are a few examples. For a continuous yield, only the oldest leaves at the outside circles are harvested at any one time. As a result, the center of the plant keeps producing more leaves.

These techniques can be very useful to gardeners who have only a small space to grow vegetables.

Hopefully, this list of tasks will be useful to gardeners: