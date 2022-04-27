No space for a garden? If you have a patio, doorstep or windowsill, you have plenty of room for a container garden!

We are in the midst of an awakening — an awakening spurred to a large extent by the constraints imposed by the pandemic and perhaps to a larger extent by rising food prices. These factors have inspired a desire to demonstrate a greater sense of self-reliance. A manifestation of this desire is the growing number of vegetable gardens appearing in the landscape. Yet there are many people who are unable to fulfill their desire “to grow their own” due to limited space for a garden.

But, there is hope!

If you have a patio, a doorstep, or just a windowsill, you can have a vegetable garden. The solution is to grow vegetables in containers. All that is needed to get a garden underway are some containers, soil and seeds or transplants.

Despite having a large garden, I have at one time or another grown vegetables in bushel baskets, nursery pots, trash baskets, milk cartons, and wood boxes made from scrap lumber. Whatever the container, it must have holes drilled into the bottom or side to provide for drainage. The container must also be free of any toxic substance, e.g. creosote treated wood. Of course, there is always the option of using large clay or plastic flower pots.

Matching container size with the plant will depend on the vegetable to be grown. Herbs will grow nicely in a 6-inch pot or any container with about a 2-quart capacity. Radishes, scallions, and dwarf tomatoes (‘Tiny Tim’, ‘Toy Boy’, ‘Red Robin’, ‘Pixie’) can be grown in one-gallon pots. However, for most crops, 3- to 5-gallon containers such as half bushel or bushel baskets or large flower pots are best. Fortunately, plant breeders have developed quite a number of vegetable varieties particularly well-suited for container gardening. For example, there is: ‘Pot Luck’ and ‘Patio Pik’ cucumber, ‘Modern Midget’ eggplant, ‘Dwarf Yellow Straight’ squash.

It is wise to use a potting mix as opposed to garden soil, which tends to become compacted after multiple applications of water. Garden centers will have bags of potting soils and compost-based soil that are well-suited for container growing. Otherwise, there is the option of a homemade blend of peat moss, vermiculite or perlite or poultry grit or coarse sand, and a dose of organic fertilizer. Ideally, in lieu of peat moss, some homemade compost would make a very good container mix, but it is unlikely that someone lacking space for a backyard vegetable garden would have room for a compost pile.

As for care, most vegetables require at least 6 to 8 hours of direct sunlight for optimal growth, though leafy greens and root crops can get by with less light. Frequent watering is critical as soil in containers tends to dry out quickly. As a rule of thumb, or perhaps your pinky finger, water thoroughly when soil feels dry to a depth of ¼ inch. Since frequent watering tends to flush plant nutrients from the soil, occasional applications of fertilizer will be necessary. Using organic fertilizer or slow-release fertilizer will extend the interval between applications.

Hopefully, container gardening will at least partially fulfill desires for self-reliance.

Awaken to these tasks for the week ahead:

