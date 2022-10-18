As expected, our spectacular fall foliage show was at its peak earlier this week. And now it’s all downhill, or rather, down to the ground for the leaves of our deciduous trees and shrubs. The roar of leaf blowers and the scratching sound of rakes can be heard throughout the inhabited landscape. While many people view these fallen leaves as waste, gardeners should see them as a valuable resource.

So, what can a gardener do with these leaves? Well, for one, leave the leaves in place. Leaves that fall between tree and shrub plantings serve as mulch that not only helps retard weed growth but over the long haul contributes decomposed organic matter and nutrients to the soil. Those leaves also provide a home for much native wildlife including salamanders, frogs, earthworms and beneficial insects.

On the other hand, leaves that pile up over lawns should be removed if they have formed a dense cover with the potential to smother the grass. However, before shipping these off to disposal or compost sites offered by the local DPW, consider composting the leaves yourself. This can be done by simply piling up the leaves in a corner of the backyard. For a neater operation, toss the leaves into compost bins. Manufactured bins can be very expensive, but homemade bins are easily built from nothing more than fencing material. My compost bins are merely cylinders of wire fencing. I have several of these either located at the property edge or in the vegetable garden. Another composting option, for those who are oddly averse to the sight of decomposing organic matter, is to dig a foot-deep trench in the vegetable garden and fill it with leaves, grass clippings, and kitchen scraps to half the depth. The dug soil is then replaced atop the leaves. By next spring, enough decomposition has occurred that vegetable seedlings can be planted atop the trench.

Getting back to the leaves accumulating on lawns, it is a good idea to shred them using the lawn mower. Leaves going to compost will decompose more quickly if shredded. Also, shredded leaves may be used as mulch around herbaceous perennials in flower borders. If shredded fine enough, some of the leaves may actually be left on the lawn where they will gradually return nutrients to the soil.

I suppose the moral of this narrative is: why waste a valuable waste!

Let’s leave the leaves for a bit as we tackle these other tasks:

Collect soil samples from areas of the yard and garden where plant growth has struggled. Take soil from a depth of 6-8 inches in at least 10 spots at each location of concern. The problem may simply be a matter of soil that is too acidic, that is a low pH. The solution is to add ground limestone to bring the pH up to snuff... uh, that is, between 6.5 and 7. Simple soil test kits may be purchased at a local garden center but, for a more detailed analysis, send soil samples to a testing laboratory — such as that at UMass. For more information go to: ag.umass.edu/services/soil-plant-nutrient-testing-laboratory.

Wait until the tall stems, commonly called ferns, of asparagus turn brown before cutting them down. That may not occur until mid-November. In the meantime, the yellow ferns are moving sugars, produced by the green ferns this past summer, down to the roots.

Continue harvesting the remaining crop of broccoli, cauliflower, kale and Brussels sprouts as long as temperatures do not drop much below 28°F. Also, leave root crops such as carrots, parsnips, and turnips in the ground as long as the soil is not frozen. Placing row covers over all these crops will further extend their harvest season.

Gather fallen pine needles and use these to mulch strawberries next month.

Dig up cannas, dahlias, gladiolus and tuberous begonias if you have not already done so. Cut back the browned foliage leaving 2-3 inches of stem attached to the bulbs. Air dry the bulbs and then carefully brush off the soil. Don’t wash the bulbs. Once dried, store the bulbs in cardboard boxes or buckets filled with peat moss, perlite, or sand. Place these in a cool and dry spot in the basement or in a garage as long as temperatures there remain above freezing.

Dump the soil from clay, ceramic, or glass flower pots that have been used outdoors this growing season if planning to leave them outdoors through winter. Speaking (writing?) from experience, leaving soil-filled pots of these types outdoors inevitably results in the pots cracking as the soil expands upon freezing. By the way, dump that soil onto the compost pile.

I will leave with one more leaf tip. Do rake up the leaves beneath fruit trees if there were problems with foliar diseases such as apple scab or rust.