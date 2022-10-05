You might think that at this time of year, gardening activities would be slowing. However, for many devoted gardeners that is not the case.

Sure, there is the cleanup, including removal of spent plants from the vegetable garden and flower borders. But, there is also quite a bit more to do. That includes much harvesting. Assuming there is not a frost by the time this column appears, I’ll be harvesting what remains of the tomatoes, peppers, and winter squash this weekend. With frost tolerant crops such as lettuce, kale, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts, the harvest will continue at least until a hard freeze, i.e. temperature of 28 F or less is forecast. The flavor of these, especially the sprouts, is enhanced by exposure to cold if not frosty temperatures.

Another crop I am harvesting now is sweet potato. Since this is a vegetable primarily associated with the warmer climate in the southern states, I suspect not many Berkshire gardeners have tried growing sweet potatoes. Yet, they are missing out on a real treat. Sweet potatoes are actually easy to grow if you start with slips (sprouts on sweet potatoes) which can be purchased from many sources found online. These slips are planted on mounded soil that has been covered with black plastic. Though, for the most part, I am avoiding use of plastics in the garden, this is one exception I make. The black plastic warms the soil early in the season. Sweet potatoes will not grow well until soil temperatures reach 65 F. Likewise, the potatoes should be harvested in fall while soil temperatures are no less than 65°F, and that is about where my garden soil is now. The harvested crop will be stored in a warm location for about three weeks, allowing for the potatoes to convert their stored starch to sugar … thus, a sweet potato. Once cured in this fashion, they will keep through the winter and into next spring.

Here are a few other tasks to tackle this Indigenous Peoples Day weekend:

Cut back the stems and leaves of tuberous begonias and other non-hardy bulbs prior to digging up the bulbs. Brush the soil from the tubers and bulbs, and then store them in a dry, cool place, preferably in buckets of dry sand or peat moss.

Strip off the remaining leaves from roses. Take up and bury the leaves to prevent carry-over of black spot and other foliar diseases to next year.

Be persistent in removing fallen leaves from lawns newly seeded last month. Allowing the leaves to accumulate, even for a few days, will quickly smother tender grass seedlings.

Improve the structure and fertility of garden soils by spreading tree leaves, aged manure, or compost over the gardens before turning over the soil. This organic matter will decompose through fall and again in early spring, thus enriching the soil.

Pull up wooden tomato stakes and wipe them down with a bleach solution of 1 part bleach and 9 parts water. This will reduce the carry-over of spores from diseases such as early blight and Septoria leaf spot.

Don’t get cozy with deer visiting your yard. Once they get used to browsing in your landscape they will return frequently. Consider applying repellents to protect vulnerable plants.

Be alert to the nests of paper wasps, yellowjackets, and bald-faced hornets when working in the garden or simply enjoying a sweet snack on the back porch. As our family pooch regrettably learned earlier this week, these insects are very defensive when it comes to protecting their nests which may be in the ground or hidden in the bushes. They are much less aggressive away from their nests. However, their diet at this time of year shifts from proteins to foods high in carbohydrates, e.g. sweets such as ripe fruit, soda, and donuts. I guess our pooch is just too sweet.

ENJOY THE COLORS OF FALL

Do pause from weekend tasks and celebrations and take note of the colorful foliage now adorning the landscape.

Not to burst anyone’s bubble, but Jack Frost does not deserve any credit for this spectacular display. Actually, many of the colors we now see are pigments which have been present in the leaves since spring. It’s just that they have been masked by green chlorophyll pigments, critical components of the food making machinery of plants.

Chlorophyll is constantly being made and broken down during the growing season. When these two processes are in balance, leaves remain green. However, at this time of year, in response to the shorter duration of daylight, tree leaves stop making chlorophyll. As a result, the remaining colorful pigments become prominent. These pigments include anthocyanins ranging in color from red to purple, red and orange carotenoids, and brown tannins. It is the relative concentration of these pigments which determines the leaf color in various tree species. On second thought, maybe it really is Jack Frost.