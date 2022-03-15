Sow your peas by the end of March to harvest them in time for the Fourth of July

There are many books as well as magazine articles on the subject of garden design. The designs presented often have a theme and require the planting of particular species and varieties of plants. I have at times tried to follow such designs but more often than not find myself frustrated, either due to the difficulty of finding a local source for the required plants or in trying to conform exactly to the published design. As a result, the garden never looks like that in print.

I really like the idea of a theme garden but have also come to the conclusion that following someone else’s specific design is not always the best way to go. A garden is really what you make of it. It should reflect your likes. It should be personal.

None of this is to suggest that a garden design or the collection of plants in a given garden is permanent. Just as our knowledge and preferences tend to change over time, a garden does not have to be static. With the planting season rapidly approaching, this is a good time to evaluate ornamental plantings, including woody plants as well as herbaceous perennials. As I was once told by a gardener at one of the venerated public gardens in England: “If there is a plant in the garden that you don’t like, rip it out!” Whoa, that’s brutal, but makes sense.

SOWING PEAS

Ornamental gardens are not the only ones to be reevaluated periodically. This is also true for the vegetable garden. Actually, that’s something we annually do as a family as we sit around the table and discuss what we need to grow more of, less of, or not at all. And, of course, we also decide what new vegetables or new varieties we’d like to try. There’s still some time before any outdoor planting can happen, but it’s best to make those decisions now while seed supplies are readily available.

While on the subject of vegetable gardens and planting, I have often heard that St. Patrick’s Day is the traditional planting date for peas in New England. The theory is that sowing peas then will guarantee a harvest by the Fourth of July. Frankly, I have never been able to plant peas as early as March 17th. Looking back in my gardening notebook, the earliest I have ever been able to plant peas was on March 27th. It must have been a dry month. In most years, soils are still frozen or saturated as the ground thaws. This year is no exception. Perhaps, in the sandy soils along the coast, a St. Paddy’s Day pea sowing is possible but not likely in the Berkshires. If a pea harvest by the Fourth is a goal, I have planted peas as late as the last week of April and was still able to harvest in time for a meal before the fireworks began.

Here are some tasks for this weekend that you may, or may not, want to undertake. It is your personal decision……but I’ll be watching: