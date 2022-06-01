Gardening season has officially begun! It's time to plant, water, weed, repeat!

Last weekend may have been the green flag to begin the race, otherwise known as the garden planting season. Yes, there were a lot of preliminaries in the form of cool season plantings both in the vegetable garden and ornamental landscape, but now the big race is on. It is full speed ahead!

The first lap in this race involves getting to local nurseries and garden centers to buy vegetable and annual flower seeds and transplants before supplies become limited. In the past, I’ve particularly noticed that tomato seedlings are quick to disappear. Though many of us start our own tomato seedlings, we still are tempted to purchase a variety or two, or three, or four that we do not have. I’m sure that holds for other vegetables and annual flowers as well. As I write, the weather forecast looks to be ideal temperature-wise for transplanting and for sowing seeds. Be sure to water the seedlings deeply immediately after transplanting. If Mother Nature is putting a hold on sufficient natural irrigation, keep an eye, maybe two eyes, open for any signs of wilting and water immediately. It doesn’t take much time in dry soil for the roots of seedlings to perish due to lack of moisture.

On the next lap around your gardens, watch out for weeds. They are coming on fast. So, hoe, hoe, hoe. I assume Santa must do that since he is so vocal about it, though I have no idea what weeds are growing at the North Pole. Be careful when hoeing around shallow rooted crops such as peas. Besides hoeing and weeding, apply mulches around plantings. Mulches help retain soil moisture and retard weeds. Straw is my primary choice for the vegetable garden though I have used dried grass clippings raked from the lawn. Compost may also be used but be careful that it does not contain weed seeds, a problem when heat generated during the composting process in not hot enough to kill the weed seeds. Finely chopped cedar bark or partially composted wood chips are good choices for flower borders but buckwheat hulls look good in rock gardens. Coarse wood chips work well as mulch around shrubs and trees.

Pick up the pace with regard to pest management. June is prime time for the emergence of garden pests. Asparagus beetles, aphids, leaf miners, and flea beetles have been in our vegetable garden already and this week I saw the white cabbageworm butterfly flitting about laying its eggs on the undersides of leaves of cabbage, broccoli and other brassicas. It’s time to outrace pest problems by frequent monitoring, a first step in managing pests as well as diseases. Often, these problems can be slowed or eliminated without resorting to pesticide applications. Tactics such as hand-picking pests, covering certain crops with floating row covers, and pruning off diseased plant parts work well. When pesticides are required, opt for organic materials first.

Summer is just around the corner, but don’t slow the pace! Full speed ahead with these tasks:

Plant basil between tomato plants. Basil is a frequent companion to tomatoes in many recipes.

Continue with successive plantings of crops that were sown early this spring. These include lettuce, kale, broccoli, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and cauliflower. Start the seeds in flats to have seedlings ready to set out next month in areas of the garden vacated early season crops such as peas.

Begin hilling up potatoes when the plants reach about 6-9 inches. For some of our potato plants I simply use a hoe to mound soil around the stems. For others, I mound with straw; that makes it easier to harvest the tubers. However, the reason I don’t use straw around all the potato plants is that voles love to travel under the straw when out to lunch for a tasty potato tuber.

Start a kitchen herb garden. Include not only annuals herbs such as basil, parsley, and cilantro, but also any perennial herb used frequently in your recipes. With non-hardy perennial herbs such as rosemary, grow them in containers which can be brought indoors for the winter. Occasionally, harvest shoots from tarragon, basil, oregano, thyme and other herbs for drying or for making flavored vinegars.

Set up a rain barrel. If this does turnout to be a dry summer, a rain barrel or two can be critical to the successful growth of vegetables. This is especially important to those of us who rely on a well for our water supply. It doesn’t take much rain to fill a rain barrel located beneath a downspout.

Plant some cucumbers in hanging baskets. The smaller pickling cucumbers would do best but it’s worth planting a basket of slicing cucumbers as well. Use a hanging basket which holds about a gallon of soil that is rich in organic matter, e.g. compost or peat moss. Since soils in hanging baskets dries quickly, frequent watering is essential. That applies to any hanging basket plantings.

Invite butterflies, bees, humming birds and other pollinators by planting a pollinator garden. A good source for a list of native plants to include in such as garden can be found at: https://www.gardenia.net/guide/great-pollinator-plants-for-massachusetts

Plan a pit stop occasionally to replenish your body’s water supply when working in the garden on hot days.

Stay in the race! There is a long way to go before the finish line this fall.