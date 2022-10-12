There was frost on the pumpkin and everything else in our gardens last Sunday. My digital thermometer actually read 27.8 F. That falls into the category of a hard freeze. It may have been a degree or two colder in our vegetable garden which is at the bottom of a slope … and cold air tends to settle in low-lying spots.
The frost did bring an end to the season for pumpkins and every other tender crop in the vegetable garden as well as tender annuals in the flower borders. Still, frost-tolerant plants, including many vegetables such as root crops and those related to cabbage, have withstood the freeze. However, I should have provided some protection by placing row covers over them. I’ll certainly do that prior to the next frost which could happen before this column appears in print. That little bit of protection will extend the harvest season, if not the actual growth, of the hardy crops for a few more weeks.
Of course, this all reads as if the growing season for the vegetable garden is drawing to a close. For some of us, it is not. The “us” are those who have constructed what is referred to as a hoop house or grow tunnel to not only extend the growing season but to also begin a new one at this time of year. Unlike a classic greenhouse which is built on a sturdy foundation and has a heating unit, these structures are simple in design and construction. Typically they are nothing more than a layer of clear poly over arches of metallic tubing which are anchored to the ground. A talented jack-or-jill-of-all-trades can construct a hoop house from readily available materials. On the other hand, someone as untalented as me can purchase kits for building such a structure. Fortunately, I had the help of two hoop house pros, Neal Chamberlain and Ricky Bernstein. Both have years of experience growing crops through winter in their hoop houses. My neighbor, Gary Quadrozzi, also pitched in to help with construction when my brain froze up, an all-too-frequent occurrence.
Since a grow tunnel is unheated, only certain crops can be grown through winter. Last winter, I had great success in growing radishes, carrots, as well as lettuce, spinach, kale and other hardy leafy greens. It is best to get these started in the fall so that they reach maturity or nearly so as there may not be much additional growth during the coldest days of winter. Also, placing a double layer of row cover over the plants offers extra protection.
As I travel about, I see more and more of these simple structures in backyards. For those who are trying to become at least a bit more self-reliant, a hoop house or grow tunnel is worth looking into.
Here are other tasks worth looking into:
- Save those coffee grounds. Blend them into potting soil for acid-loving houseplants such as African violets, English ivy, ferns, peperomia, philodendrons, rubber plants and snake plants.
- Plant garlic any time over the next two weeks. For improved drainage, I prefer to plant garlic on mounded soil. Separate the individual cloves just before planting. Set each clove, pointy side up, in the ground at a depth of 3 inches and 6 inches apart. Cover the planting with a hefty layer, i.e. about 4 inches deep, of straw.
- Continue planting spring flowering bulbs. Where garden space is limited, try planting bulbs in tiers or layers. Large and later blooming bulbs such as daffodils and tulips are planted first at 6 to 8 inches deep. Cover these
- Withhold some crocus bulbs when planting spring flowering bulbs. Pot these up for forcing indoors. Crocus may be the most satisfying bulb for forcing. They look great in shallow pots of any width; just space them closely.
- Take a moment to visit Berkshire Botanical Garden, Naumkeag, Springside Park or other public gardens and note shrubs with colorful foliage and/or berries. Take some photos because trying to visualize these striking fall landscape effects in spring when shopping for new plants can be a little difficult.
- Continue to plant or transplant deciduous trees and shrubs even after their leaves have fallen. With few exceptions, i.e. dogwoods, birches, and magnolias, fall planting works well for deciduous plants. After planting, water each specimen deeply and then apply a 3-inch deep layer of wood chips or shredded bark over the soil. Leave a space of about 6 inches between the mulch layer and the plant stem. Also, place a tree guard around the base of each tree and shrub to prevent damage from mice and other bark-munching critters. A 12-18 inch high cylinder of ¼-inch mesh hardware cloth makes a good tree guard.
- Cut stems of frosted perennials back to ground level. Of course, this does not include any of the late flowering perennials nor those that have interesting seed heads such as the sedum and ornamental grasses.