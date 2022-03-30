Gardening is an opportunity to experiment! This season, try saving your own seeds or growing perennials from seed

One of the pleasures of gardening is the opportunity to experiment with new plants or new techniques. I recently had the opportunity to learn a new technique for germinating seeds of hardy perennials. In the past, I’ve often been frustrated with either the length of time it takes for such seeds to germinate or for their failure to germinate. A reason for some of these failures is the seeds’ requirement for cold and moist stratification. In other words, the seeds need to experience conditions akin to a winter “sleep.” This could be accomplished by directly sowing the seeds in the garden in late fall before the ground freezes. However, all I’m thinking about in fall after a busy year is winter sleep for me. Besides, it is often difficult at that time of year to find a source for many of the seeds I desire.

Fortunately, my daughter, Jennifer, a professional horticulturist, was eager to experiment with a new technique — new to us, that is — for germinating seeds of winter-hardy perennials. Using seeds of a hardy penstemon as a sample, her approach involved placing the seeds in a simulated cold, winter-like environment, that is, the refrigerator and freezer. She first sowed the seeds in a moistened seed-starting mix. The bagged containers were then placed in the fridge for 24 hours. Next, they were then transferred to the freezer for 24 hours. This pattern was repeated over a period of 6 days after which the seeds were brought out and set on a table at room temperature, for example, 68 F. After just one day, the seeds germinated. Over a parallel time frame, using penstemon seed from the identical packet, she sowed a sample of seeds in the same mix but kept the seeded containers at room temperature next to a sunny window. After eight days, there is still no sign of these seeds germinating.

With many of us gardeners looking to incorporate more native perennials into our home landscape, one way to save money is by starting seeds of such plants now, employing the technique just described.

GROWING TOMATOES

One of the pleasures of growing tomatoes in our garden is the opportunity to have an assortment of varieties to meet different culinary uses. For example, we grow varieties such as Brandywine with large, rounded fruit for slicing for sandwiches and for roasting in the oven as a side dish at meals. These are also the varieties most often used for juicing. San Marzano is an heirloom plum variety, ideal for making sauces or chopped tomatoes. The juice, sauces, and chopped tomatoes will be canned for use through the winter and beyond. Principe Borghese is a small plum tomato that we slice in half and dry in our dehydrator to create the equivalent of sun-dried tomatoes. Finally, we will plant a couple of cherry tomato varieties; Sungold is our favorite. Cherry tomatoes are great for snacks and for tossing in salads.

Before we can think about all those uses for our homegrown tomatoes, the plants must be started from seeds. We’ll be sowing seeds of the various varieties indoors this coming week. No, it is not too late. Studies have shown that tomato seedlings which are no more than 6 to 8 weeks old are more successful in resuming growth than are older seedlings after being transplanted outdoors.

Here are other activities to enhance gardening pleasures for this weekend and the week ahead:

Apply a manure-based or other organic fertilizer to trees, shrubs and perennials planted last fall. With a well-established root system, these plants will be able to take up nutrients to support new growth this spring. An organic fertilizer will release nutrients slowly and reduce the chances of root injury from excessive fertilizer-related salts.

Dig up weeds as soon as their shoots appear in flower and shrub borders. With soils still moist and their roots not yet well developed, the weeds should come up easier than they will in a month or so.

Purchase some metal labels to use when setting out new perennials. Such labels, specifically designed for use in the garden, can be written on with a pencil without fear of the printing being washed away by moisture. These labels are less obtrusive than white plastic labels and hold up better than wooden labels.

Be sure garden soils are no longer saturated or muddy before transplanting cold-tolerant vegetable seedlings including members of the cabbage family, onions, leeks, lettuce and other leafy greens. Even though these vegetables are tolerant of frost, they should be acclimated to cold temperatures before transplanting. This can be done by moving the seedlings outdoors to a wind-protected site for an hour on day one and then increasing that exposure by an hour each day for about a week. Other options are to move the seedlings to a cold frame for a week or by covering the transplanted seedlings with row covers.

Grass is growing but wait until it reaches a height of 4 inches before mowing. Set the cutting height of the mower at no less than 3 inches. At this height, the grass leaves will have more surface area to absorb light and produce food to support root growth. Oh, don’t forget to prep the mower by changing the oil and all filters, and by sharpening the blades.

Rake thin lawn areas to loosen the soil. Then scatter grass seed and lightly rake again to cover the seeds a bit. If a large barren area of lawn is seeded, scatter some straw as mulch over the soil.

Aah, so much pleasure!