Too often, the flower garden is something I walk past to get to the front door. At other times, I will glance at the plants and briefly admire the range of size and colors among the flowers in the garden, if not the range of weeds competing for my attention. Occasionally, I might also notice the various flower shapes and even pick up the scent of some. Yet, this casual attitude causes me to miss some of the most interesting and intricate aspects of those very same flowers.

This realization struck me recently while working in the vegetable garden. This garden may confuse some observers since there is a wide variety of annuals and a few perennials intermingled with the vegetables. This is done not only to attract pollinators to the garden but also to host predators of some pests that enjoy dining on our crops. In addition, the flowers function as camouflage, thus making it more difficult for pests to find their hosts. Among the annual flowers in the vegetable garden are sunflowers. It was when I stood up from doing the holy crawl, my weeding technique, and came face-to-face with a sunflower blossom that I became aware of how intricate this seemingly simple flower is.

In fact, the sunflower flower is not a single flower. Rather, it is made up of two types of flowers or florets. The outer petal-like structures are each a flower, called a ray floret, and are sterile. The tiny inner dark-colored part of the large sunflower is made up of hundreds of tiny flowers called disc florets. Each of these florets will develop a single seed. Adding to the intricacy of sunflowers is the spiral patterns formed by the disc florets. My wife, a retired math teacher, reminded me that this pattern follows what is called the Fibonacci Sequence. I’ll not even attempt to explain that, but it is interesting how nature and mathematics intersect.

That pause I took to examine the details of the sunflower prompts me to take a little more time in the future, not just for a superficial glance at our plants but for a little more exploration of the fascinating if not beautiful intricacies of our garden plants.

