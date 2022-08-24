I am dehydrating, and it has nothing to do with the weather nor perspiration. Rather, it is about many of the vegetables coming out of our garden. Dehydrating is one of the several methods we use to preserve the fruits and vegetables harvested from our garden.

According to the National Center for Home Food Preservation, there is evidence that the dehydration of fruits, vegetables and other food items dates back as far as 12,000 B.C. I may be old but I don’t quite recall that era. Of course back then, dehydration was accomplished by sun drying methods. There are probably many people today who still use sun drying as a way to preserve food items. However, I have found that a dehydrator is much easier to use and master than traditional sun drying. There are several types and brands of dehydrators ranging in cost of about $50 to several hundred dollars. The one I bought — Nesco Dehydrator — falls in the mid- range price wise and it has met our needs perfectly.

Right now my dehydrating efforts are focused on tomatoes, actually, only one particular variety of tomato. The variety is a small plum type called Principe Borghese. It is an Italian heirloom which has been specifically grown for sun drying.

When dehydrating my Principe Borghese, I simply cut each tomato in half and then place it on the dehydrator tray. Once dried, the tomatoes are stored in freezer bags and kept in the refrigerator or in the freezer. Vacuum packing is another good way to preserve the dried tomatoes. One option I use with some of the tomatoes, specifically those which have dried to a bit of crispness, is to grind them up in a spice grinder or coffee grinder to make tomato powder. This can be added to stews, soups and any dish requiring a tomato flavor. Also, mixing one tablespoon of tomato powder with a tablespoon of water makes tomato paste.

Other foods that we will be dehydrating are garlic, onions, peppers and apples. Dehydrated fruits and vegetables take up less storage space than other food preservation techniques. Nevertheless, we — meaning my wife and daughter — are freezing, canning, and pickling. There’ll be no food shortage in this household this winter, and the savings in terms of dollars is a good feeling.

PUT IN THAT NEW GARDEN BED NOW

Here’s another idea that will leave those wishing to expand or create a new planting bed feeling good. Make the bed in an area of the lawn, and now is a good time to start the process. First, line out the dimensions of the planting area and then mow the grass as low as your mower allows, preferably at one inch. Yes, there is the concern of how to get rid of the remaining grass without having to use herbicides or renting a tiller. It can be done.

To start with, place multiple layers of newspaper — about 10 sheets thick — over the grass. Alternatively, use corrugated cardboard but be sure that it is a type of cardboard that is not waxed or colored. Also, remove any tape on the cardboard. Next, wet the newsprint or cardboard and cover with about a 6-inch deep layer of wood chips or other mulch. By next spring, the grass will have died, the paper will be mostly decomposed, and the area will be ready for planting.

If those ideas aren’t enough to leave you feeling good, try these goodies:

Sow seed of oregano, basil, cilantro, basil, and dill in wide pots for growing on indoors through winter. For those with an outdoor herb garden, divide and pot up portions of perennials herbs such as oregano, mint, thyme, and chives. The key to successful growth of herbs indoors through winter is to provide lots of light. Therefore, place the pots near a sunny window where the plants will receive at 6 hours of direct sun. Alternatively, place the pots beneath grow lights or LED lights. A humid environment will aid growth of the herbs. One way to provide adequate humidity is to set the pots on a kitty litter or boot tray filled with pea stone or other small stones. Add water to the tray.

Remain alert for damage to shrubs caused by deer browsing. Periodically, spray targeted plants with a repellent. There are many products on the market and their effectiveness will vary. I prefer those with natural ingredients, including herb oils or animal urines, e.g. bobcat, coyote and fox urine.

Fertilize lawns during this coming week. Research has shown that, if making only one fertilizer application per year, an early September application is best for growth and health of lawns. By the way, lawn areas which have gone dormant and turned brown in response to this summer’s drought should begin to show some green growth after the rain earlier this week and as the length of daylight gets shorter and temperatures cool down. Therefore, fertilizer applications should not damage the existing grass, but do use slow release or organic fertilizers.

Don’t be alarmed by the thinning of needled evergreens. With the summer drought, some pine, spruce, cedar, and hemlock trees have been dropping their older needles. They do this normally late in the year anyway. This event can be particularly noticeable on pines because their interior or older needles turn yellow prior to dropping.

Work the soil deeply before planting or transplanting daylilies. The planting hole should be large enough to allow you to set in the plant without bending or crowding the roots. You don't want the plant to feel like it's stuck in the backseat of a subcompact. Been there; done that!

Water the ground around evergreens for several days before digging and moving them to a new location. Prepare the new site to receive the plants in the same way. If you want to improve poor quality soil at the new site, work organic matter into an area several times larger than the diameter of the planting hole. This is a good time of year to be transplanting herbaceous perennials and woody plants.

Feeling good? I hope so.