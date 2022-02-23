Your garden plants don't care how pretty you think their flowers are. They're only interested in attracting pollinators and procreation

Gardeners tend to regard flowers as aesthetic statements, but according to Carol Reese, they are really all about sex.

Carol is a distinguished horticultural educator who retired in 2021 from a 26-year career as an extension horticulture specialist, first at Mississippi State University and afterward at the University of Tennessee. She’s also a prolific writer, the author, for 20 years, of a weekly newspaper column and the Q&A column in Horticulture magazine. Finally, she’s an in-demand speaker. I met her last fall when she gave a talk, "Sex in the Garden," for a native plants symposium at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

What flowers really are, according to Carol, is an invitation to sexual relations, as blatant as any human pick-up line. These botanical come-ons are mostly directed at pollinators. The flowers that depend on other means of moving pollen from male flowers to the female, on the wind for example, don’t need to appeal to the eye or nose. Male flowers that depend on anemophily, wind pollination, are commonly plain, even inconspicuous, as are their female counterparts, in which showy petals would only be an obstacle to reception of the pollen grain.

When studying plant sex, it quickly becomes apparent that it is far more varied than relations between humans. Although there can be interesting parallels. Carol brought to my attention gingko trees, which have survived more or less unchanged from the days of the dinosaurs. In their case, the pollen grains ride the wind from a male tree to a female tree’s flowers, which captures and keeps them until it is ready for pollination, at which time it releases a chemical agent that allows the pollen to swim like a human sperm into the fertile ovary.

A major difference between plant and human sexuality, however, it that plants may or may not bear both male and female sexual organs on the same organism. Some plants, like the gingko, are dioecious — that is, they bear male sexual organs and flowers on one plant, and female organs and flowers on another. Other plants, however, are monoecious — they bear both male and female flowers on the same plant. Still others are hermaphroditic, bearing male and female sexual organs in the same flower. That last alternative can involve the plant in some elaborate measures, as it is disadvantageous for the flowers to fertilize themselves, to self-pollinate. Crossing with another plant introduces genetic variability into the resulting seeds, setting the stage for natural selection and the process by which a plant’s descendants may develop advantageous traits and adapt to changes in its environment.

Self-fertilization, or “plant incest” as Carol jokingly describes it, leads to inbreeding and a lack of genetic variability. That’s why, she added, plants take ingenious measures to prevent it. Pecans, for example, which bear both male and female flowers on the same tree, mature them at different rates so that the male flowers on any given tree are not shedding pollen at the same time as the female flowers are fertile. This means that a pecan depends on the presence of a second tree for fertilization and the production of nuts. If, in your ignorance of pecan sex, you do not match cultivars so that the maturity of the male and female plants on the two trees align properly, you get no harvest.

Other devices that Carol described plants as using to prevent self-pollination include even flowers changing gender. Jewelweed (Impatiens capensis) for example, a common wildflower throughout most of the eastern and northern United States, times it’s bloom to coincide with the arrival of hummingbirds which feed on its nectar and in the process pollinate the flowers. Individual jewelweed flowers start as male and then, a couple of days later, become female. In this way, any individual blossom cannot self-pollinate. Instead, any pollen a hummingbird picks up while feeding, must be transferred to another plant’s blossom, one which has already undergone the trans gendering, to effect fertilization.

Colleagues have accused Carol of wandering onto the subject of sex no matter what horticultural topic she discusses. That’s only natural, according to her. “You had better know some of the details about it to be a successful gardener. Flowers are sex organs. Insects, birds, everybody’s out there doing it. It’s all about makin’ babies. I’m just reporting my observations.”

To listen to a conversation with Carol Reese, log onto the Berkshire Botanical Garden’s Growing Greener podcast at thomaschristophergardens.com/podcasts/sex-in-the-garden.