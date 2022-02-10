Starting with a superior plant is half the secret of success in the garden

When Sam Hoadley interviewed at the Mount Cuba Center, he was told that if he was hired, he would be expected to be the worst gardener at that renowned botanical garden of native plants in Hockessin, Del. That, after all, was what the job, the manager of horticultural research, was all about. If hired, Sam would be charged with growing native plants and their cultivars side-by-side without coddling to see which would perform best in average garden conditions.

Despite his outstanding horticultural expertise, Sam got the job and for almost three years now he has been supervising Mount Cuba’s plant trials. He is quick to note that most of the horticulture at this 500-acre, world-renowned institution is at the highest level. Particularly interesting are Mount Cuba’s formal gardens. The reflex among native plants gardeners has been to design their landscapes in a naturalistic style, to make them look like a subtly embellished wilderness. Mount Cuba maintains outstanding examples of this sort of design, but it also includes formal gardens created with native plants. These demonstrate how natives can also integrate into a more controlled, domesticated setting that would better suit some suburban gardeners. In Mount Cuba’s formal gardens, the native plants are given all the care that one would expect in such displays.

The situation is quite different in the trial gardens. Parallel beds accommodate plants lined out in orderly fashion; they are mulched and weeded and staked if they threaten to sprawl into the paths. Plants are also irrigated during their first season of growth to help them establish themselves. Thereafter, however, (a typical trial lasts three years) they are largely left on their own, except for weekly inspections to record their growth, health, and bloom (if any). These observations are input into tablets or smartphones right in the garden.

The selection of plants is not random. In large part, the trial plots are a symptom of Mount Cuba’s success. The former estate of the Copeland Family, which maintained a passionate interest in the plants native to the region, this landscape was formally converted to a botanical garden in 1983. At the time, Mount Cuba’s interest in native plants was exceptional. Native plants were rarely available in local nurseries, and Mount Cuba played an instrumental role in promoting them horticulturally, even collecting from the wild many fine strains which it introduced to the nursery industry.

Since then, however, there has been a modest boom. The difficulty for the average gardener today is not so much in finding sources of native plants but rather in distinguishing which of those available will best fulfill their dreams for their landscape. Popular plants such as coneflowers — members of the genus Echinacea — for example, may be represented in nursery catalogs by dozens of distinct selections and cultivars. Which ones are the best from a gardener’s perspective?

That’s the question Sam Hoadley has been answering. Every year, he adopts one genus of popular plants native to the Delaware region, and then collects and plants out all the variations he can find. In addition to observing the plants’ growth, his team has also taken to recording pollinator visitations during the flowering season; they daily observe each plant’s flowers for 60 seconds, noting every pollinator that stops by during that interval. In this way, they are testing not only the various plants’ visual appeal and general garden worthiness but also their value to wildlife.

All of this information is eventually compiled into detailed reports, which are available, for free, in print at Mount Cuba Center, or in a digital form for download at the Center’s website: mtcubacenter.org/research/trial-garden. Sam Hoadley says that the data quoted in these documents represents, of course, the experience in the mid-Atlantic Piedmont region, but in comparing his results with plant trials at institutions as far away as the Chicago Botanic Garden, he has found considerable overlap, and he would consider it of relevance throughout the East Coast.

Starting with a superior plant is half the secret of success in the garden. For this reason, I recommend the Mount Cuba Center’s reports as essential as your favorite trowel. For more information about this subject, listen to my conversation with Sam Hoadley on the Berkshire Botanical Garden Growing Greener podcast, at thomaschristophergardens.com/podcasts/best-of-the-best-garden-tested-native-plants.