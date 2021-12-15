A lack of cedar waxwings has left winterberry bushes loaded with fruit. Are these birds missing or just eating something else?

READER QUESTIONS
Q: Has anyone seen cedar waxwings this fall? We have a few winterberry bushes that are loaded with berries and usually by now a flock of cedar waxwings have cleaned them out but haven't seen any at all this fall.
— Bill A.
A: Perhaps we will hear from our readers. I saw a few in October, although none since and our winter berry bushes are weighted down with berries. On and off recently we have had American robins and bluebirds nibbling on them, but no cedar waxwings. There also are other fruits that attract this species, including their namesake, cedar berries in addition to fruits and berries of juniper, mountain ash, crabapple, hawthorn, and Russian olive to mention a few.
Q: I have a small birdhouse in front of my house, though the feeder is behind the house. About a week ago I found four bluebirds checking out the birdhouse. Don't they migrate in winter? I see you mentioned them in your list of winter visitors.
By the way, the milkweed you gave me last summer took hold. Only one was in bloom, and the other three didn't bloom at all. At one point, I saw a few small black and orange butterflies in the yard. Could those have been monarchs? We'll see if the milkweeds make it through the winter. I didn't do anything special for them.
— Mary F.
A: As for the milkweed, I am pleased to learn that they survived transplanting, and even more so that one bloomed. I suspect that it may have been one of the larger plants I gave away. Those that you planted and survive the winter will grow far larger and should all blossom. Several 6-inch swamp milkweeds that I transplanted in one of our small pollinator gardens reached just over three feet the following (last) season. I’m sure that you recognize monarchs and at 3 1/2 to 4 inches are not exactly small. Off hand, I don’t know what you may have seen.
Bluebirds checking out a nesting box in both spring and late autumn is perfectly normal. Sometimes, probably more than we realize, bluebirds gather more than just pairs during the frigid winter nights for warmth, not to raise a family. Some bluebird enthusiasts will install boxes larger than the usual nesting box. If you are interested in making your own winter nighttime bluebird roosting box there are numerous styles on the internet. Go to birdwatching-bliss.com/winter-bird-house-plans.html, or better yet, try The Cornell Lab version: allaboutbirds.org/news/will-birds-use-nest-boxes-to-roost-in-for-warmth-during-the-winter.
Q: What happens to fish when a lake or pond freezes over in the winter? Does it affect them?
– Gayle S., Lenox
A: As winter approaches and water temperatures begin to drop, the surface water begins to freeze, and the fish head to deeper depths, eventually even to the bottom or close to it to keep warmer. The top ice above provides insulation, keeping the lower water warmer. As I understand it, water temperatures near the bottom reach to around 40 F to nearly freezing, in both ponds and the deeper lakes. It is obvious lakes do not freeze, and while there may be a few exceptions, neither do ponds. The fish adapt. Movement of water from feeder streams help somewhat with the oxygen level.
If you see people mostly stationary on the ice, chances are they are “ice fishing.” Proof that below the ide the water is liquid. I guess that almost every fish bearing body of water has a winter fisherman. I used to fish on Pontoosuc as a teenager and recall catching decent yellow perch, as well as terrible cold feet. I hoped for warmer feet with little success at other lakes, including Cheshire Reservoir, catching and releasing perch at this common location for winter sport in Northern Berkshire, as well as at South County’s Laurel Lake in Lee. I am sure equipment has improved since the late 1950s.
Q: Why are invasive plants dangerous? I have a couple in our yard apparently not doing any damage. And, do you know of a book, pamphlet or even a list of the common foreign plants that are invading our area? Or better still, where can I get a list?
– William, West Stockbridge
A: To answer why, I quote from the part of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts website dedicated to invasive plants: “Why are invasive plants a problem in Massachusetts? Invasive plants are one of the greatest threats to the nature of Massachusetts because they out compete, displace, or kill native species. These non-native species — many introduced to Massachusetts accidentally or on purpose for garden or landscape use — thrive and proliferate. “
I can give you several lists, but for locals, I consider the best to be "A Guide to Invasive Plants in Massachusetts," by Paul Somers, Rachel Kramer, Karen Lombard, and Bill Brumback. In addition to its very informative information, each with color photographs, it has identification, habitat, threat, distribution, and similar species information, among other topics. Published by MassWildlife in 2008, you can order the publication for $5 by downloading an order form at mass.gov/doc/masswildlife-publication-order-form/download.
NATUREWATCH HAS A QUESTION:
Q: Where do the crows in Pittsfield have their winter nighttime roost this season? Last year, the surrounding crows held their winter roosts between the railroad tracks and The Common playground. A number of years ago I found them on St. Joseph’s property between the church and what was the Sisters of St. Joseph’s home. Where are they this season? And where are the crow roosts in other Berkshire towns and in southern Vermont and eastern New York?