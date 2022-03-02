Chickadees take one seed at a time, while other birds stay at the feeder. Are they polite eaters?

READER QUESTIONS

Q: We are somewhat new at feeding birds. This is our third year and the first winter it took a long time for the birds to find us and then begin coming in numbers and variety. Even now we do not have all that many. I do have one question, why do chickadees take only one seed at a time and fly off? Other birds like those blue jays, finches and black grackles just stay there eating. They appear greedy eating a lot at one sitting.

— Edward, Adams

A: I have long wondered why myself. First the reason why: Black-capped chickadees do not have powerful bills and must hammer away at sunflower seeds, and other seeds as well. They could hammer away at the feeder but then they would be in the open where a hawk could swoop in and that would be the bird’s end. So, they take a seed and fly off to a safe place to open the seed and open it in a safe, or safer place. Birds like the chickadee are used to opening hard shelled seeds and even when offered ready-to-eat seeds, like shucked sunflower seed hearts, are so used to flying off they continue to do so. I just purchased a bag of sunflower chips (like being pre-chewed) and it will be interesting to see how they react.

Q: We have bird feeders and wonder why first thing in the morning they are here feeding, sometimes in a frenzy, then all is quiet. A few individuals may come but not many, then later in the later part of the day there may be a feeding in numbers again. Why don’t the just eat when the numbers are lower?

— Susan S., Pittsfield

A: Like us, we have a breakfast and dinner and most of us have lunch. Some of us eat most all the time. This is somewhat like our feathered friends. In addition, the birds at your feeder have other sources for food. Maybe there are several other feeders in the neighborhood. So they have a routine, and while we make winter eating easier for them with ready food sources, they do rely on wild sources of food as well. Finding food is not always a guarantee, so searching for the next meal uses a great deal of energy.

Q: I am so excited to have bluebirds at my suet feeder. I did not get to put out sunflower seeds this winter and was a little late putting out my beef suet and then suet blocks. For a couple of weeks at least, I have had two pair of bluebirds feeding on the suet feeders and the suet that drops on the ground. I have never had bluebirds at my feeders before. So, I was surprised and grateful to see them. Their colors are quite bright. Could these be the early migrants? Or do they keep their beautiful colors during the winter?

— Carol Ann P. Hinsdale

A: For a while bluebirds began coming in March, as far back as the 1950s; some early birds arrive in February and there are now bluebirds that winter over, so these birds that are visiting your suet feeders could be early arrivers or winter birds (like many American robins so common now throughout the winter.) Their winter plumage is duller than the brilliant mating color of the male. And, by now, the males should have mating colors. Females appear (to me) to be closer to the same throughout the year.

READER COMMENT:

Nancy B. wrote: “I was very surprised when you said you had never seen the mourning dove in the feeder. I have a large feeder with the suet slots on either side and place on the corner rail of the deck. This year I only have 13 doves compared to 30 last year and they fight to be in the feeder and the losers eat off the deck floor. I have never taken a picture of it for I thought it was common.”

NatureWatch’s Answer: All of our feeders have been the hanging type. So I have made a plastic feeder made of reused clear plastic pastry containers for cracked corn with the roof from a larger round container and seed holder from a smaller piece, supported by a piece of broom handle and fastened to the deck railing. On and off — and more so as the sun gets stronger — the pair (sometimes three), have come accustomed to sunbathing on the deck railing so I thought it a good place. Sometimes sitting close to the “feeder,” they ignore it. I am sure soon they will try it, but it may take time. Within a day or two I saw a cardinal and a dark-eyed junco try it out. Neither are fans considering “better” foods like black oil sunflower seed (soon to graduate from sunflower hearts to chips) and a mix of white proso millet, canary grass and other seeds. I recently read that a variety of birds will eat this seed, including song, chipping and white-throated sparrows, nuthatches, goldfinches, house, and purple finches, blackbirds including the red-wings, (and pigeons, unfortunately). I recall many poultry eat it with vigor and recall many years back, when the wild turkey was first released on Mount Washington in South County, the released turkeys readily fed on it.

LAST CALL!

The Black (gray) Squirrel survey is ending Saturday and on Sunday I will finish tallying the numbers for the March 12-13 issue of The Berkshire Eagle. Any late readers have time to email naturewatch41@gmail.com with name, town, and number of black squirrels seen any time during the past few months.