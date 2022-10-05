Autumn has arrived and our friends Randy and Jacky Johnson have begun filling their bird feeders and tell me their company includes white-breasted nuthatch, black-capped chickadees, tufted titmice, blue-jays, house finches, and downy woodpeckers that have arrived for daily nibbles. Bird dining is something I usually have waited until mid-to-late October — or even later — to begin, though I have decided to give it a try earlier than usual this season.
