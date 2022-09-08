3 hikes perfect for enjoying fall foliage in Northern Berkshire County

Q: Can you offer your thoughts for enjoying hiking and/or going off-road for fall foliage in North Berkshire County? I’m working for a few months beginning later this month, and bet others would also enjoy [your recommendations] too.

– Michael J.

A: Here are my thoughts on fall foliage in Northern Berkshire County:

There are as many different locations to enjoy fall foliage as roadside turnoffs in the Berkshires. Here are three of my up-county favorites. And remember, the brighter the day, the brighter the foliage.

Warner Hill, Washington

The 90 miles of Appalachian Trail in Berkshire County give you ample opportunity to design your own outing, which can last a couple of hours, a full day, or even more. With the arrival of fall foliage, Warner Hill in Hinsdale, north of the Kirchner Road — Blotz Road Appalachian Trailhead in the Town of Washington — is a good idea for a two-hour jaunt. The trail, steep in a few places, is nonetheless an easy walk with a view making it worthwhile. The woodland floor here is carpeted with ferns and the fruits of spring and summer flowering plants, and newly fallen leaves make a pleasant sound as you purposely drag your feet. Choose a bright and beautiful afternoon, and you will be amply rewarded with views of Mount Greylock in the distance and the Green Mountains of Vermont beyond to the north. The sweeping panorama also allows for views of the Taconic Range to the west and surprisingly close and seemingly below us, Pittsfield. Green giving way to red, yellow and orange confirm that it is indeed autumn. Take Pittsfield's Williams Street or Dalton Division Road to Kirchner Road.

Cheshire Cobbles, Cheshire

One of the special places — perhaps too often overlooked — is Cheshire Cobbles on the Appalachian Trail, where you will enjoy a fine view of Mount Greylock and the valley between. To get there, follow Main Street until it veers left (from the direction of Route 8) and turn right onto Furnace Hill Road and continue to the trailhead. From there to the Cobbles is about a half-hour walk, perhaps a little more. Follow the white blazes as the trail continues in a series of S-turns. Upon reaching the rocks and passing under cliffs, find the blue blazes leading to the outcropping and views. Unfortunately, there is no public parking or facilities at the trailhead. It is suggested the hiker add a half-mile to the trek and park at the Cheshire Post Office.

Rounds' Rock, Cheshire and New Ashford

On the south side of Mount Greylock, a trailhead 3 miles north of Mount Greylock Visitor Center on Rockwell Road begins a mile-long loop trail that will take you to one of the Berkshire's nicest vistas south and west. Take the side trail to a rocky overlook for spectacular views of Bear Mountain in distant Connecticut, the southern Taconics, and to the right, New York's Catskill Mountains. Follow the trail a bit longer for nice views of Pontoosuc and Onota lakes. Continue along, returning to the paved road, and turn right to the parking area.

And of course, a few hours, morning, afternoon, or evening at the top of Mount Greylock is a blessing.

Q: We are still enjoying what is probably ending our first-year hummingbird feeding, and wonder how long these tiny birds will come, sometimes two at a time continue. Sometimes we see maybe four or five hummers at a time, but never more at the feeder than two. We came to Pittsfield a few years ago and found your column immediately and have enjoyed it. I would have expected them to leave by now, but the hummingbirds were still at the feeder as I wrote you on the four, and they will probably be around for a while longer.

— Marty, Pittsfield

A: These little birds are hardier than you might expect. Most hummingbirds will leave by mid-September. Late dates occur in early October, and a very late date in Lanesborough at a feeder occurred from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20 in 2006. So, keep your eyes open.