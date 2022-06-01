No matter how cute they are, chipmunks are not suitable house pets

READER QUESTIONS

Q: Recently in the area of the eastern William Street region, we heard all day a racket of crows coming from the nearby woods. We imagine it might be called a murder and the crows have been making a terrible noise all day. What could they be doing? (I may look for them if they continue.)

— Randy and Jackie R., Pittsfield

A: A group of crows is usually called a murder. It is also known as a flock. And the term has been so called for centuries and is primarily a term for a large gathering. I assume not only a noisy gathering when they mob a hawk for instance. If you discover either the mob or the nest, please let me know. I recall about ten years ago while kayaking on the Housatonic River in the “mouth” of Woods Pond probably in Lee, I found a new bald eagle nest nearly finished. There must have been a dozen crows mobbing the pair. When I returned a few days later, the crows were gone and so were the bald eagles. They had abandoned the nest.

Q: Is this going to be a big year for chipmunks? I have not seen any for a year or so and never as many as this year. Must be four or more in the backyard. Will they cause trouble to our garden? (We are new at it.) Do you know anything about them? Do they make good pets?

— Jimmy, Richmond

A: I have not heard of an increase in the species. Perhaps the neighborhood cat has gotten old. I will say that this spring several chipmunks have shown up for the first time in over a year in our yard, though that doesn’t mean much. And as far as knowing about them, I know enough I guess, to not to go out of my way to leave them alone and not feed them, just as I try to not feed its larger rodent neighbor the gray squirrel.

Today, I don’t think of native animals as pets, so I would say that they would not make a good pet.

Eastern chipmunks are herbivores (mostly) feeding on seeds, nuts and fruits, with occasional earthworm, slugs, and insects along with bird eggs, and even mushrooms. Unlike their larger cousin the woodchuck or groundhog, they do not hibernate and stock food for the winter, although they will come out of their den on warmer sunny winter days if they know a close by bird feeder where they can gather seeds.

They tend to live up to about eight years, provided a hawk, fox, coyote, bobcat, or housecat doesn’t catch one as a meal.

There was a time when I kept wild animals, native and exotic, (many before permits were required). TODAY, I do not encourage wild animals to be kept as pets, nor does Massachusetts Fish and Wildlife.

Back in the early to mid-1960s, when I ran nature programs at the Berkshire Museum, I began keeping a variety of creatures. Someone brought me a baby chipmunk and I raised it as a caged educational live animal to focus on a small collection of ever-growing additions that would make a wonderful story sometime. One thing I used the animals for was as an example of how not to keep wild native animals as pets. There were a few additions to the department that we did bring up as “pets,” for instance a baby armadillo we named Amy, that lived 15 years, would follow me around and sometimes be allowed to wander around the first floor of the museum before it opened. One of its favored chores was to visit the museum’s science curator, Bartlett Hendricks, and untie his shoelaces! Another was a Nepalese partridge I believe was brought to a Stockbridge youngster as a house pet. He grew tired of it and gave it to foolish me, who should have suggested it be given to a zoo.

Q: I recall you writing last summer about chipping sparrows entering your shed to find seed. Do they still do this year?

— Martha, Pittsfield

A: I believe the same individual arrived mid-April and I found it wandering out of the garage where I again spilled seed, probably subconsciously on purpose. I have not seen it as frequently as I couldn’t find the millet that I am used to offering the sparrows.