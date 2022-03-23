Want to help count birds on Global Big Day? It's as easy as downloading an app!

JOIN IN ON THE FUN!

Even if you are a beginner bird watcher you can join birding’s biggest team on Global Big Day, an annual celebration of the birds around you, no matter where you live. Global Big Day, May 14, is celebrated on World Migratory Bird Day, an annual awareness-raising campaign highlighting the need for the conservation of migratory birds and their habitats.

Want to get involved? It's easy to share the birds you see with The Cornell Lab's eBird app or on ebird.org.

"Participating is easy," according to ebird.org, "You can even be part of Global Big Day from your backyard or wherever you find yourself. If you can spare an hour, longer, or even only 5 or 10 minutes, then report your bird observations to eBird online or with the free eBird Mobile app. If you have more time throughout the day, you never know what you might see. Your observations will help understand global bird populations."

Last year, Global Big Day brought birders together from more countries than ever before, the website states. More than 51,000 people from 192 countries submitted 134,000 checklists with eBird, setting four new world records for a single day of birding. To learn more about the eBird app and website, go to ebird.org. Learn more about Global Big Day at globalbirding.org.

READER QUESTIONS

Q: I have been wondering about something I saw late last spring in an old wash pan when I was helping a friend clean up her yard. It was full of water and yuck in the bottom. There were several string-like things wiggling about in it. They were alive for sure. Not knowing if they were dangerous, I dumped the pan and left it upside. Can you mention something about these things?

— Ed M., North Adams

A: They were horsehair worms and not a problem or dangerous (at least to us). Often found in a tangle of dozens of tangled masses, these worms can be found in the spring, and sometimes later through the summer. They have a variety of stories about their origin, the one I am most familiar with, and the most common is the “horsehair worm,” which refers to the old belief that they came from horse hairs that fell into water troughs and came to life.

They are long, easily a foot long or a little more, and very thin and uniform. The ones I have encountered were light tan, some close to white, although they can be yellow to dark brown to black.

They mate during spring, early summer, or fall, often, they coil around females in pools of freshwater or even in damp soil. Once they hatch, immature horsehair worms infect a host like crickets, grasshoppers, dragonflies, slugs, and other creatures like beetles and katydids later in the season.

Q: I am so excited to have bluebirds at my suet feeder. I did not get to put out sunflower seeds this winter and was a little late putting out my beef suet and then suet blocks. For a couple of weeks at least, I have had two pairs of bluebirds feeding on the suet feeders and the suet that drops on the ground.

I have never had bluebirds at my feeders before. So, was surprised and grateful to see them. Their colors are quite bright. Could these be the early migrants? Or do they keep their beautiful colors during the winter?

— Carol Ann, Hinsdale

A: Their adult plumage stays essentially the same color throughout the year. Their blue depends on the light and males appear gray-brown from a distance. Females are grayish above with bluish wings and tail; with a pale orange-brown breast. Immature bluebirds are duller.

During the late 1800s and early 20th century, extremely cold winters decimated their numbers, that along with the effects of pesticides and increase of house sparrow and house wrens competition and a decrease in the number of farms. Since then, recovery has increased, in part, because of the many bluebird houses being installed. Spring arrivals begin in early March, but wintering birds have also increased in numbers in recent years.

Many NatureWatch readers have reported bluebirds being helped through the winter by the feeding of freeze-dried mealworms, purchased by mail or local stores supplying wild bird feed. Our wintering bluebirds were content eating fruits of our winter berries and crab apples, even though I provided mealworms and suet in the crab apple tree.