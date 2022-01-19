Berkshire County bird count numbers come in higher this winter

NORTHERN BERKSHIRE BIRD COUNT

The Northern Berkshire Bird County, held on Dec. 20, 2021 was compiled by Leslie Reed-Evans. A total of 49 species and 3,404 birds were counted. The teams reported that a highlight, during the count week, was the high number of falcons seen — American kestrel, merlin and peregrine. Birds seen during count week include the northern harrier, sharp-shinned hawk, screech owl, yellow-billed sapsucker and purple finch. Other notable items: the high bluebird numbers and the relatively high number of song sparrows compared to the relatively low number of tree sparrows.

Canada Goose: 126

Wood Duck: 6

Mallard: 113

Common merganser: 2

Hooded merganser: 18

Wild turkey: 6

Ring-necked pheasant: 1

Great blue heron: 3

Bald eagle: 5

Cooper’s hawk: 5

Red-tailed hawk: 13

Red-shouldered hawk: 1

Ring-billed gull: 1

Herring gull: 1

Rock pigeon: 107

Mourning dove: 102

Great horned owl: 1

Belted kingfisher: 2

Red-bellied woodpecker: 23

Downy woodpecker: 53

Hairy woodpecker: 20

Northern flicker: 6

Pileated woodpecker: 11

Blue jay: 115

American crow: 478

Common raven: 3

Black-capped chickadee: 322

Tufted titmouse: 85

Red-breasted nuthatch: 2

White-breasted nuthatch: 103

Brown creeper: 4

Winter wren: 3

Carolina wren: 19

Golden-crowned kinglet: 2

Eastern bluebird: 64

Hermit thrush: 1

American robin: 26

European starling: 607

Cedar waxwing: 398

American tree sparrow: 27

Song sparrow: 10

Swamp sparrow: 1

White-throated sparrow: 110

Dark-eyed junco: 102

Northern cardinal: 43

Common grackle: 1

House finch: 13

American goldfinch: 138

House sparrow: 71

Total species: 49

Total individuals: 3,404

CENTRAL BERKSHIRE BIRD COUNT

The Hoffmann Bird Club held its annual Christmas Bird Count, complied by Holly Higinbotham, in Central Berkshire County with total of 23 participants identifying 65 species on Dec. 18, 2021.

The weather was not the best, as it was cloudy, spitting snow, raining and sleeting throughout most of the day. Temperatures ranged from 29 F to 32 F. The five teams out that morning counted 6,418 birds.

Common loon: 3

Canada goose: 1,137

Mute swan: 4

Gadwall: 6

American black duck: 55

Mallard: 55

Green-winged teal: 8

Ring-necked duck: 6

Greater scaup: 1

Common goldeneye: 6

Hooded merganser: 115

Common merganser: 404

Ring-necked pheasant: 9

Ruffed grouse: 2

Great blue heron: 14

Bald eagle: 8

Sharp-shinned hawk: 1

Cooper's hawk: 3

Red-tailed hawk: 19

Merlin: 1

Ring-billed gull: 297

Herring gull: 15

Rock pigeon: 240

Mourning dove: 119

Great horned owl: 4

Barred owl: 9

Northern saw-whet owl: 4

Belted kingfisher: 4

Red-bellied woodpecker: 22

Yellow-bellied sapsucker: 1

Downy woodpecker: 45

Hairy woodpecker: 19

Northern flicker: 1

Pileated woodpecker: 5

Northern shrike: 3

Blue jay: 144

American crow: 265

Common raven: 9

Horned lark: 1

Black-capped chickadee: 311

Tufted titmouse: 57

Red-breasted nuthatch: 7

White-breasted nuthatch: 46

Brown creeper: 11

Carolina wren: 15

Winter wren: 5

Golden-crowned kinglet: 5

Eastern bluebird: 88

Hermit thrush: 1

American robin: 109

Northern mockingbird: 3

European starling: 1,271

Cedar waxwing: 311

Pine grosbeak: 16

American tree sparrow: 58

Song sparrow: 7

White-throated sparrow: 39

Dark-eyed junco: 180

Northern cardinal: 72

Rusty Blackbird: 1

Purple finch: 1

House finch: 79

Red crossbill:25

American goldfinch: 196

House sparrow: 89

Total Species: 65

Total individuals: 6,148

SOUTHERN BERKSHIRE BIRD COUNT

The Southern Berkshire Bird Count was held on Jan. 1 with 46 team members out looking for birds in the count circle, which included parts of Sheffield, Egremont, Mount Washington, Monterey, Great Barrington and New Marlborough. A total of 76 species and 10,913 individual birds were counted.

In a narrative account, Rene Wendell reports:

"We found an amazing 76 species! This is unheard of. Undoubtedly, part of the reason was the open water we had throughout the count area. Water bodies like the Housatonic River, Lake Garfield, Smileys Pond, Mill Pond and many smaller ponds were all free of ice. Eleven species of waterfowl were observed including snow geese, northern shoveler, and northern pintail.

Some lingering passerine species taking advantage of the mild weather were yellow-rumped warbler, hermit thrush, northern harrier, great blue heron, northern flicker, American kestrel, and ruby-crowned kinglet.

We also had some northern species on the count like red-breasted nuthatch, horned lark, evening grosbeak and pine siskins."

Total Species:7 6

Total individuals: 10,913