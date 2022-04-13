Attracting the black swallowtail butterfly to your yard is as easy as planting parsley and carrots in your garden.

READER QUESTIONS

Q: Last season, you mentioned chipping sparrows were attracted to your yard and even [mentioned the sparrows] going into your garage looking for a handout. When do they arrive? And what is the seed you offered last year? We live in North Adams.

— Anonymous, North Adams

A: They tend to arrive in mid-April and should be here by this weekend. The primary seed I offer the sparrows (including chipping sparrows) is white proso millet and sunflower chips. The product I often find on the market here is Pennington Premium Wild Finch Food which has white proso millet, canary grass seed, red millet, and sunflower chips. Sometimes there is a similar product offered by Audubon, Wagners, and others. The important seed is the white proso millet.

[Update: A day after this column was submitted, Thom reported, "I predicted the chipping sparrows would come this weekend. I was wrong, they arrived this afternoon and two have taken up the tree they normally nest in. There were three birds, and the third stayed at the feeder." And yes, at least one has found its way into his garage.]

Q: Is it a superstition between shad fish and shad flowers and how does it connect to spring? Are they found in the Housatonic River?

— Jackie J., Pittsfield

[Editor's note: The popular saying that Jackie J. is most likely referring to goes, "The shadbush blooms when the shad are running." The shadbush also is known as the serviceberry, wild pear, juneberry, saskatoon, sugarplum and wild plum.]

A: It is not a superstition, but a loose connection, of the fish entering freshwater rivers for breeding about the same time as the shadbush blossoms. They are in the Housatonic but more apt to be in the coastal stretches. According to Andrew Madden, western district supervisor of the Massachusetts Division of Fish and Wildlife, the answer is none are as far north as The Berkshires because there are too many dams.

Q: I am interested in attracting different butterflies, especially the black swallowtail that I have never seen. Also, do you know of a garden perennial plant for hummingbirds?

— Marie, Great Barrington

A: Attracting the lovely black swallowtail butterfly is no more difficult than planting garden parsley and carrot plants.

Hummingbirds are attracted to many colorful plants, but one that comes to mind is the perennial bee balm. Other old standbys include one of my favorite flowers, the columbine, one that produces seeds prodigiously that can be planted around the yard and given to friends. And if left alone will spread. Daylilies, those orange flowers are seen so often along rural roads are an easy way to entice hummers to your yards. Cardinal flowers are touchy, but if you can get them started, they are a beautiful addition to your garden as is trumpet creeper (a vine), and are perennials that will attract these exciting tiny birds.

Of course, planting natives are a better idea if possible, and we will get into those in a future column. Lantana and zinnia attract hummingbirds, some butterflies, and later in the season zinnia attracts birds attracted to seeds if you don’t pick the flowers. Salvia, a native of Brazil is a favorite of the ruby-throated hummingbird and is widely offered for sale. Other butterfly flowers include asters, cosmos, cornflower, daisy, phlox, sunflower, and verbena and don’t be too surprised if you catch a hummingbird or two chasing the butterflies away now and then.

The clear winner in the butterfly-hummingbird garden if you do not have time or much space is the butterfly bush. Of course, do not forget clean drinking water for visitors, also the subject of a future column.

WHERE TO PURCHASE NATIVE PLANTS

Helia Native Nursery is a great place to purchase plants native to the Berkshires. This year, HNN, located at 95 East Road, West Stockbridge, will only be open for [native] plant purchases and pickups from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates: May 20, 21, 27 and 28; June 10 and 11 and Sept. 16 and 17. The nursery also will be hosting event and classes, which will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit helianativenusery.com, email helianativenursery@gmail.com or call 413-528-1400.

The nursery also has a downloadable list of plants native to the Berkshires, many of which they propagate, at helianativenursery.com/native-plants.

NATUREWATCH COMMENT

Very soon, I will be getting this question: "What can we feed our tiny tadpoles that hatched from jelly eggs we took from a nearby pond?"

Considering that so many amphibians are in decline it is not a good idea, but if you are determined, gather just a few eggs from a mass. To answer your question, the answer is not that straightforward, as two distinct animals, the frog, and the salamander hatch into tadpoles. Frog tadpoles eat water plants, and salamander tadpoles eat tiny water animals. The good news is that green pond scum (algae) will feed the soon-to-be frogs and the tiny animals within the algae will feed the future salamanders. If the tadpoles are frogs, easy alternative food is lettuce, "smooshed" between one's fingers and then added to the amphibian nursery.

If you do gather an egg mass understand hundreds of eggs may be contained in a single egg mass, so return 95 percent to the pond they called home, and while there gather some algae or other plant material growing in the water as well as a couple of gallons of the water itself. These young animals do far better in pond water that is changed every few days. City tap water or well water is not ideal. Keep them in a brightly lit window, but out of direct sunlight. As they grow, feet will begin to develop, and at this point, it is a good idea to place something in the tank or bowl that floats so that the animals may be able to crawl out as their gills, internal in frogs and external in salamanders, are slowly replaced by lungs. At this point in life, they should be returned to their home so that they can catch their own food such as tiny flies and the like.