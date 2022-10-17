READER COMMENTS
Mary, from Pittsfield, wrote: “Several male Juncos were scavenging under our mealworm feeder (last) Tuesday morning (Oct. 11). I guess those frosty mornings this week enticed them.”
Thom’s Comment: It is kind of early for dark-eyed juncos to arrive (in numbers, so these were probably migrants). Those that have high-elevation nesting on mountains and other higher places and lower places, like 800-feet pine and hemlock forests, often can be seen early in lower places, and some spend the winter visiting bird feeders.